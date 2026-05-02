News & Notes: Jesse Minter Wants Diego Pavia to 'Show Us What You Can Do'

Three undrafted quarterbacks practiced at Saturday's rookie minicamp practice – Diego Pavia, former Connecticut signal caller Joe Fagnano, and Baltimore native and Mount St. Joseph High product Billy Atkins.

They're competing for a roster spot behind Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley, and Pavia's presence as the 2025 Heisman Trophy runner-up is drawing attention.

Head Coach Jesse Minter wants to see how Pavia takes advantage of an opportunity to compete at the NFL level.

"Diego, just like a lot of the undrafted free agents, is trying to make his mark," Minter said. "I know the program (Vanderbilt) he came from, I know a lot of people that worked with him. A really hard worker. He really helped elevate that program. He's in the door, show us what you can do, let the chips fall where they may.

"He's had some experiences that are learning experiences that he can learn from and be better from. This guy played quarterback in the SEC and played at a high level. It's a cool story for him. For us, we see an opportunity to bring a player in that could potentially be something."

Minter said he has not decided how many quarterbacks he will carry on the 90-man roster this summer before final roster cuts are made.