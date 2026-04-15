Eric DeCosta Gives His Take on Vega Ioane, Spencer Fano

There's a 'Strong Chance' Ravens Will Draft Two Tight Ends

The Ravens have doubled-dipped at tight end four times in their draft history, most recently in 2022 when they selected Charlie Kolar and Isaiah Likely in the fourth round.

They might do it again next week, after losing Isaiah Likely (New York Giants) and Charlie Kolar (Los Angeles Chargers) in free agency. This year's draft is deep at tight end, with Oregon's Kenyon Sadiq being linked to Baltimore at No. 14 in several mock drafts.

On Day 2 or Day 3, there are other tight end targets that could fit into new Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle's scheme. When Doyle was with the Chicago Bears last season, they had two tight ends who combined for 80 catches – Colston Loveland and Cole Kmet. The Ravens have veteran Mark Andrews and blocking tight end Durham Smythe on the roster. However, adding at least one more receiving tight end for Tight Ends Coach Zach Grossi to work with is part of the plan.

"Declan and Zach and the coaches, they've looked at all these tight ends," DeCosta said. "There's a number of tight ends throughout the draft in different rounds.