Eric DeCosta Gives His Take on Vega Ioane, Spencer Fano

The Ravens may take a guard with the 14th pick in next week's draft, and Vega Ioane (Penn State) and Spencer Fano (Utah) have General Manager Eric DeCosta's attention.
DeCosta was asked about both during Wednesday's pre-draft press conference.
"I think Fano can play wherever you want him to play," DeCosta said. "He can play tackle, he can play guard. He's a good athlete, tough. He's a good player.
"Vega, I've seen him play a bunch, physical, tough. He's probably a guard. He's probably a guard, but [he] sort of prototypes, straight from central casting, of what you want your guards to look like. I think they're both excellent prospects. I think both guys are first-round talents, both guys will probably come in right away and help your team quite a bit."
Even if the Ravens don't draft Fano or Ioane, this year's offensive line class is strong, and DeCosta believes they can find quality on Day 2 and Day 3. The starting center spot is up for grabs after the Ravens lost Tyler Linderbaum to the Las Vegas Raiders during free agency. The Ravens signed veteran guard John Simpson, but there will be competition at the other starting guard spot, and it may come from the draft.
"All the way through [there are] players that we think will be good value in the sixth and seventh rounds that hopefully could fall to us," DeCosta said. "That's a nice position for us to be in. Last year, I don't think the offensive line board was probably quite as robust."
The Lounge #908: What We Learned from Pre-Draft Luncheon
Team insiders Garrett Downing and Clifton Brown break down the pre-draft press conference from Eric DeCosta and Jesse Minter, where they discussed Baltimore's approach to this draft. The Ravens talked about how college football has changed the evaluation process, what the Ravens like about this class, and the likelihood of making a first-round trade.
There's a 'Strong Chance' Ravens Will Draft Two Tight Ends
The Ravens have doubled-dipped at tight end four times in their draft history, most recently in 2022 when they selected Charlie Kolar and Isaiah Likely in the fourth round.
They might do it again next week, after losing Isaiah Likely (New York Giants) and Charlie Kolar (Los Angeles Chargers) in free agency. This year's draft is deep at tight end, with Oregon's Kenyon Sadiq being linked to Baltimore at No. 14 in several mock drafts.
On Day 2 or Day 3, there are other tight end targets that could fit into new Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle's scheme. When Doyle was with the Chicago Bears last season, they had two tight ends who combined for 80 catches – Colston Loveland and Cole Kmet. The Ravens have veteran Mark Andrews and blocking tight end Durham Smythe on the roster. However, adding at least one more receiving tight end for Tight Ends Coach Zach Grossi to work with is part of the plan.
"Declan and Zach and the coaches, they've looked at all these tight ends," DeCosta said. "There's a number of tight ends throughout the draft in different rounds.
"You got some guys that can go high. But then, as you get into the fourth, fifth, and sixth rounds, we see guys that do something well. When you get into those rounds, that's what you're looking for. They are going to have some type of hole, but what do they do well? I think there's a strong chance we'll add a couple more throughout, for sure."
How Medical Histories Could Influence Ravens' Draft
One of the major pieces of every year's draft puzzle is the medical grades.
Each year at the Combine, DeCosta hates receiving prospects' medical information each morning in an envelope slid under his hotel room door. Those medical grades, along with several other factors like a prospect's film, measurables, and age, can affect a player's draft stock.
"Inevitably, there's going to be between five to 10 players that have pretty serious medical injuries or conditions that we have to sort through and usually take a few guys off the board," DeCosta said.
DeCosta didn't speak on any prospect's injuries specifically, but two potential first-round picks with injury histories have been mocked to the Ravens: Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson and Tennessee cornerback Jermod McCoy.
Tyson has had several significant issues, including a hamstring injury that sidelined him for three games last season and for most of the draft process. McCoy suffered a torn ACL in January 2025 and missed his entire junior season.
"We've got to have a comfort with certain types of injuries that guys are going to have," DeCosta said.
Ravens Placing Priority on Beefing Up the Trenches
DeCosta said the goal is to add at least one defensive lineman in this year's class.
There's no clarity on Nnamdi Madubuike's status, but DeCosta said Madubuike's future won't play a major factor in draft discussions. DeCosta added that beefing up the trenches is "a priority."
"We recognize the fact that we want to add some additional talent on the offensive and defensive line, certainly, but we've also got a bunch of other positions that we have to address as well," DeCosta said.
Head Coach Jesse Minter believes it's a great draft for players up front.
"There's a lot of talent on both sides of the line of scrimmage," Minter said. "Any good football team, it's always been that way, where you're good on the line of scrimmage. No matter if you're coming off a year when you're the best O-line, the best D-line, whatever, you're always looking to keep those areas as a strength."