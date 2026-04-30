Reports: Ravens Bringing Back Calais Campbell

Calais Campbell is coming back to Baltimore for another ride, as ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that he’ll sign a one-year deal with the Ravens.
The deal is expected to be in the $5.5 million range, per The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec.
Campbell was a beloved Raven from 2020-2022 and would help bolster a defensive front that was looking for another immediate impact player after the trade for Maxx Crosby fell through and with Nnamdi Madubuike's future still somewhat uncertain.
Campbell will turn 40 years old on Sept. 1, before what will be his 19th NFL season. The oldest defensive lineman in the league has been taking it year-to-year on whether he wants to keep playing or retire. The issue is, he keeps being productive.
Campbell had 6.5 sacks last season for the Arizona Cardinals, which would have led the Ravens. His 15% pass rush win rate was tied for second best in the league among all defensive tackles, per ESPN Analytics.
Campbell hasn't posted fewer than five sacks over the past four seasons spent with the Ravens, Falcons, and Cardinals. His 117 career sacks is the fourth-most among active NFL players, only trailing Von Miller (138.5), Cameron Jordan (132), and Myles Garrett (125.5). He has built a Hall of Fame-worthy resume.
Campbell is also still an elite run defender. He had the 12th-highest run defense grade from Pro Football Focus among all defensive linemen who played at least 50% of their team's snaps.
His leadership is unparalleled. Teammates feel his energy on the practice field and in the locker room. He was the Walter Peyton Man of the Year in 2019 while with the Jaguars, and he was one of the Ravens' most active players in the community.
The Ravens have Travis Jones as an anchor in the middle of their defensive line. Recent reports on Madubuike have been encouraging following recent neck surgery, with doctors expecting that he'll be able to return this season. But there have been no updates or assurances from the Ravens.
Baltimore also has veterans John Jenkins, Broderick Washington Jr. and C.J. Okoye, and drafted versatile Rayshaun Benny in the seventh round out of Michigan. Adding Campbell would help new Head Coach Jesse Minter and Defensive Coordinator Anthony Weaver be more flexible and provide depth on the defensive front.