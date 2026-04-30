Reports: Ravens Bringing Back Calais Campbell

Calais Campbell is coming back to Baltimore for another ride, as ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that he’ll sign a one-year deal with the Ravens.

The deal is expected to be in the $5.5 million range, per The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec.

Campbell was a beloved Raven from 2020-2022 and would help bolster a defensive front that was looking for another immediate impact player after the trade for Maxx Crosby fell through and with Nnamdi Madubuike's future still somewhat uncertain.

Campbell will turn 40 years old on Sept. 1, before what will be his 19th NFL season. The oldest defensive lineman in the league has been taking it year-to-year on whether he wants to keep playing or retire. The issue is, he keeps being productive.

Campbell had 6.5 sacks last season for the Arizona Cardinals, which would have led the Ravens. His 15% pass rush win rate was tied for second best in the league among all defensive tackles, per ESPN Analytics.