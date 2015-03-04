Do Ravens Need Big-Bodied Wide Receiver? Trestman Answers

Mar 04, 2015 at 06:35 AM
Baltimore Ravens Social Media Director/Digital Host Garrett Downing
Garrett Downing

Social Media Director/Digital Host


During Marc Trestman's two years as the head coach of the Bears, a pair of big receivers were the featured targets in his offense.

Brandon Marshall (6-foot-4, 230 pounds) and Alshon Jeffery (6-3, 216) gave Chicago a dynamic passing attack, and the duo racked up 4,570 combined receiving yards the last two years.

Now that Trestman is in Baltimore, how important is it for him to have a big target as a centerpiece of his offense?

"They come in all shapes and sizes in this league," Trestman said. "I think it's our job as coaches to work with the guys that you're given, and make the best out of that, and create opportunities for them, whether it's through their size, or their speed or their quickness."

Rather than specifically seeking out a big-bodied target through free agency or the draft, Trestman stressed that he's more interested in capitalizing on the strengths of the players he has across the board.


"I just embrace the opportunity to coach the guys that are here and the guys that we're going to get," Trestman said.

Adding a big target in the passing game is an attractive possibility in Baltimore, but smaller receivers across the league have proven that size doesn't necessarily equate to production. Pittsburgh's Antonio Brown (5-10, 186) led the NFL with 129 catches and 1,698 receiving yards last year.

Steve Smith Sr. (5-9, 195) led the Ravens with 79 catches for 1,065 yards, which was the seventh time the 35-year-old wideout has topped that mark in his career.

"I think Steve Smith has proven that at his size he can be a consistent 1,000-yard receiver year in and year out," Trestman said.

The Ravens do already have one receiver who fits the physical mold of players like Marshall or Jeffery. Marlon Brown (6-5, 214) is an imposing physical presence who can create mismatches against defensive backs, and he's put up 779 yards and seven touchdowns during his first two years in Baltimore.

Brown's opportunities could increase in Trestman's offense next year depending on what happens with free agent receiver Torrey Smith, and whether the Ravens bring in another target.

"It's our job to get them in the right place and help them be productive," Trestman said. "That's the fun part about coaching."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Power Rankings: Ravens Climb to No. 2

The Ravens are moving up the power rankings after coming out of a grueling stretch with three straight wins.
news

Late for Work: Ravens 'Deserve Benefit of the Doubt' for Standing Pat at Trade Deadline

Why the Ravens can win the AFC and why they might not. Baltimore remains No. 1 in 'Herd's Hierarchy.'
news

Ravens Eye View: How the Ravens Shifted Gears in Arizona

Baltimore's interior offensive line feasted in the second half in Arizona. Meanwhile, the defensive line showed its depth.
news

Late for Work: Latest Rumors on Trade Deadline Day, Including Derrick Henry 

Danielle Hunter could be a 'difference-maker that gets Baltimore to the Super Bowl.' Pro Football Focus says no deal is the best deal for the Ravens.
news

'Optimistic' Tyus Bowser Could Be Nearing a Return

Ravens CB Pepe Williams and OLB Malik Hamm could also come back soon, Head Coach John Harbaugh said.
news

No Dire Need, But Ravens Are Busy Talking at Trade Deadline

Odell Beckham Jr. is 'playing really well' and is eager. John Harbaugh envisions a big second half of the season for Rashod Bateman.
news

Around the AFC North: Steelers Suffer Injuries to Two Leaders

Joe Burrow looks nimble as the Bengals come off their bye week with an impressive victory. Kevin Stefanski answers questions about his strategy after a late-game interception costs the Browns in their loss to Seattle.
news

Ravens Snap Counts & Grades vs. Cardinals

Rashod Bateman's snaps increased. Gus Edwards led the backfield again. Michael Pierce dominated in his opportunities.
news

What the Cardinals Said After Loss to Ravens

Head Coach Jonathan Gannon talks about the two interceptions and players say they were surprised a Cardinals touchdown wasn't whistled dead.
news

Late for Work: Are the Ravens the Top Team in the AFC?

Will the Ravens be active at the NFL trade deadline? Michael Pierce earns commendations for impressive game. Pundits unanimous in crediting the Ravens with a victory, regardless of how pretty it is.
news

Gus Edwards Makes a Statement in Arizona

The Ravens rode the 'Gus Bus' with their passing offense scuffling in Arizona.
news

The Breakdown: Brown's Five Thoughts on Win in Arizona

Brandon Stephens and Geno Stone keep making plays. Michael Pierce was a wrecking ball up front. The Ravens are in strong position at 6-2.
Enter The Auction
Find Tickets
FIND TICKETS
Shop Now
Advertising