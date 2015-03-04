Do Ravens Need Big-Bodied Wide Receiver? Trestman Answers





"I just embrace the opportunity to coach the guys that are here and the guys that we're going to get," Trestman said.

Adding a big target in the passing game is an attractive possibility in Baltimore, but smaller receivers across the league have proven that size doesn't necessarily equate to production. Pittsburgh's Antonio Brown (5-10, 186) led the NFL with 129 catches and 1,698 receiving yards last year.

Steve Smith Sr. (5-9, 195) led the Ravens with 79 catches for 1,065 yards, which was the seventh time the 35-year-old wideout has topped that mark in his career.

"I think Steve Smith has proven that at his size he can be a consistent 1,000-yard receiver year in and year out," Trestman said.

The Ravens do already have one receiver who fits the physical mold of players like Marshall or Jeffery. Marlon Brown (6-5, 214) is an imposing physical presence who can create mismatches against defensive backs, and he's put up 779 yards and seven touchdowns during his first two years in Baltimore.

Brown's opportunities could increase in Trestman's offense next year depending on what happens with free agent receiver Torrey Smith, and whether the Ravens bring in another target.