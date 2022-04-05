A Draft Deep in Edge Rushers Gives Ravens Options

"Jermaine's a great example of a guy taking advantage of an opportunity," Director of Player Personnel Joe Hortiz said. "He was at Georgia as a backup. He goes down to Florida and really puts together an outstanding year."

Another edge rusher Baltimore could eye is George Karlaftis of Purdue, a powerful player who told 105.7 The Fan that he met with the Ravens last week.

"I know there's interest on their part," Karlaftis said. "Obviously, I would love to be a Raven."

Hortiz said Karlaftis already plays like a Raven.

"Karlaftis, you watch him play, one thing you can guarantee yourself is that he's going to play hard all the time," Hortiz said. "Smart, productive kid, passionate. You just love the way he plays."

Beyond the first round, another pass rusher to watch is David Ojabo of Michigan, who suffered a torn Achilles during his Pro Day workout earlier this month. Ojabo played for Ravens Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald at Michigan last year, which gives the Ravens insight into Ojabo that other teams don't have. If Ojabo is still available in the second round, the Ravens could reunite Macdonald and Ojabo if they believe he'll be an impact player once he gets healthy and are willing to wait.

"He's a tremendous talent," DeCosta said. "You all saw what he did at Michigan this year opposite Hutchinson.