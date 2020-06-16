EA Sports Reveals Madden 21 Cover Featuring Lamar Jackson

It just came out of the blue," Hubbard said. "We were on lockdown with COVID and I know they usually have a shoot for it. It just wasn't something I expected with all the other bad news happening. … I'm a little embarrassed to say that I've never played Madden – ever. Maybe they'll send me a copy and I'll get started."

Still, Hubbard said it's a "huge honor" to have a bunch of his photographs on the cover (there are some Associated Press shots too), because EA Sports could have just used all shots from the AP. But they wanted Hubbard's more behind-the-scenes lifestyle look.

"Those are the types of images that I live for," said Hubbard, who has won many honors from the Pro Football Hall of Fame photo contest.