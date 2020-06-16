Tuesday, Jun 16, 2020 10:02 AM

EA Sports Reveals Madden 21 Cover Featuring Lamar Jackson

Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

061620 Lamar Jackson Madden Covers
Graphic highlights the three different versions of the Madden 21 cover which features quarterback Lamar Jackson

The Madden 21 cover is unique, just like Lamar Jackson.

EA Sports revealed this year's cover Tuesday morning, and it's a dramatic departure from the company's typical portrait shots.

The Madden 21 cover has a collage look with five different photos of Jackson, which show his determination, fun-loving personality and unique style of play.

There are three covers for the game: standard, deluxe and MVP. The standard version has a main image of Jackson warming up before the Ravens' Monday Night Football game in Los Angeles last year. There's also a shot of Jackson laughing while walking off the field, smiling during practice, running in a game and a shot of the back of his jersey.

The standard cover also has the text "Generation Rising" on the cover, a nod to how Jackson is changing the game and quarterback position.

The deluxe version of the game has a main image of Jackson spinning the ball on his finger during pre-game warmups, and also features one of the most well-known action shots of his career when he hurdled a Green Bay Packers defender last preseason. There's also a close-up of his wild dog chain, a nod to his brand and the unique style he's injected into the NFL.

The MVP version of the game is a black-and-white image of Jackson that's more of a portrait style and looking very determined before a game.

All three main images were taken by Ravens Team Photographer Shawn Hubbard, who EA Sports reached out to when COVID-19 cancelled their scheduled photo shoot with Jackson.

061620 Lamar Jackson Madden Cover

It just came out of the blue," Hubbard said. "We were on lockdown with COVID and I know they usually have a shoot for it. It just wasn't something I expected with all the other bad news happening. … I'm a little embarrassed to say that I've never played Madden – ever. Maybe they'll send me a copy and I'll get started."

Still, Hubbard said it's a "huge honor" to have a bunch of his photographs on the cover (there are some Associated Press shots too), because EA Sports could have just used all shots from the AP. But they wanted Hubbard's more behind-the-scenes lifestyle look.

"Those are the types of images that I live for," said Hubbard, who has won many honors from the Pro Football Hall of Fame photo contest.

The last, and only other, time a Raven was on the cover was Ray Lewis for Madden 2005. It was also the first time a defensive player was featured.

Jackson does not believe in the fabled "Madden Curse", and with good reason. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was on the cover last year and he went on to be the Super Bowl MVP.

"I want that curse. I hope that's a curse," Jackson joked in April when he made the surprise announcement that he would be on the cover. "It's always been a dream of mine since I was a little kid, since I first started playing Madden. It's dope. I have every Madden. To me, to be on the front of it, it's a dream come true."

Related Content

Ray Lewis, Bobby Engram Nominated for College Football Hall of Fame
news

Ray Lewis, Bobby Engram Nominated for College Football Hall of Fame

Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis and Tight Ends Coach Bobby Engram have been nominated for the College Football Hall of Fame.
OLB Matthew Judon and CB Marcus Peters
news

Late for Work 6/16: Ravens Ranked As Best Defensive Team of the Decade

The Ravens are getting incredible value for their money on offense. Wide receiver coach has high expectations for rookies Devin Duvernay and James Proche. Calais Campbell is the Ravens' biggest X-factor.
OLB Matthew Judon
news

Matthew Judon Is 'Pleased' With Tag, Not Stressing About His Contract

Pro Bowl outside linebacker Matthew Judon would love to sign a long-term deal by the July 15 deadline, but he will not be upset if he plays next season under the franchise tag.
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield
news

Around the AFC North: Baker Mayfield Says He'll 'Absolutely' Kneel During Anthem

Browns working on megadeal with Myles Garrett. Bengals hope Joe Burrow can jumpstart John Ross. Steelers move training camp to Heinz Field.
CB Anthony Averett, WR Jaleel Scott, DT Daylon Mack and S DeShon Elliott
news

Late for Work 6/15: Four Ravens 'Facing Pressure' This Offseason 

Mark Andrews finally gets his recognition. Ravens are among the teams best set up for the future, but salary cap concerns loom.
Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less
news

Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

Lamar Jackson's off-site workout shows he's willing to work. Now is the time for a contract extension. Another under-the-radar wide receiver who needs to step up this season.
Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti
news

Steve Bisciotti: Ravens Are Hurting, Won't 'Stick to Sports'

In a strongly worded message supporting the fight against racism and social injustice, Ravens Owner Steve Bisciotti says, "If I don't defend my players, then I'm the worst kind of hypocrite."
QB Robert Griffin III
news

Robert Griffin III Is Training With a Starter's Mentality

Entering his third season as Lamar Jackson's backup, Robert Griffin III stays ready to play and believes he'll be a starting NFL quarterback again. 
Head coach John Harbaugh
news

John Harbaugh: NFL's Reopening Protocols Are 'Humanly Impossible'

Head Coach John Harbaugh said the Ravens will abide by the new rules but thinks the NFL and NFLPA need to get the guidelines 'pinned down a little better.'
The Baltimore Ravens offense huddles before the snap during an NFL game.
news

Late for Work 6/12: Three Questions Loaded Ravens Need to Answer This Season

John Harbaugh isn't over playoff loss to the Titans. Will three AFC North teams make the playoffs? Pro Football Focus' redraft yields surreal results for Ravens fans.
ILB Jake Ryan
news

Ravens Waive Inside Linebacker Jake Ryan

Baltimore has parted with veteran inside linebacker Jake Ryan after he was signed to a contract in May.

Advertising