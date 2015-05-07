Ed Reed Going Into Ravens Ring of Honor on Nov. 22

May 07, 2015 at 08:43 AM
Baltimore Ravens Social Media Director/Digital Host Garrett Downing
Garrett Downing

Social Media Director/Digital Host


The Ravens always planned on putting Ed Reed in the team's Ring of Honor.

They just needed him to retire first.

That happened Thursday afternoon as Reed returned to Baltimore to sign a one-day contract with the Ravens to officially mark the end of his illustrious 12-year career. As part of the retirement ceremony, the Ravens also announced that the safety will be inducted into the team's Ring of Honor on Nov. 22 in a Week 11 game against the St. Louis Rams.

"He's going to be a great addition to the Ring of Honor," Team President Dick Cass said. "It's well deserved and we're excited about that."

Returning to M&T Bank Stadium will be a homecoming for Reed, who was a long-time fan favorite in Baltimore. Even when he returned as an opponent in 2013 with the Houston Texans and New York Jets, Reed still received loud ovations from the Baltimore fans shouting his name.

"For the fans, what can I not say about you guys? I love every bit of the Baltimore fans," Reed said.

The nine-time Pro Bowler will also appear on the ticket stock for that game, as the Ravens' tickets will honor the franchise's best players as voted on by the fans as part of the team's 20th season celebration.

The timing worked out for No. 20 to be inducted during the Ravens 20th season.

Reed will be the ninth Raven to get inducted into the Ring of Honor, joining Ray Lewis, Todd Heap, Jamal Lewis, Matt Stover, Peter Boulware, Michael McCray and Earnest Byner. The Ring of Honor also includes eight members of the Baltimore Colts.

"Home is here. Home has always been Baltimore," he said. "My heart has always been in Baltimore. It will always be in Baltimore and at M&T Bank Stadium."

