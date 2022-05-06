Eight Revelations From Eric DeCosta's 2022 Draft Review

DeCosta wanted to keep Marquise Brown but saw a looming contract issue.

As DeCosta said previously, Brown held a special place in his heart as his first draft pick ever as the Ravens' general manager. The two had a good relationship.

However, when Brown came to DeCosta after the season was over to request a trade, DeCosta wasn't going to fight him to stay.

"Maybe I'm just mellowing as I get older, but if players really don't want to play here, then I don't have a strong feeling for keeping them – all things being equal," DeCosta said.

"I appreciated his thoughts, appreciated where he was at in his career. I told him I would try to help him all things being equal, but the organization had to win. We had to make a trade that I felt was a strong trade beneficial to the Ravens.

"All things being equal I would have preferred to keep Hollywood. But knowing his mindset, knowing what was important to him and his desires, we made a trade that we feel like we could live with at the time that would look good in the future. We look forward to watching him play in Arizona but we also look forward to watching Tyler Linderbaum play here in Baltimore."

There was also a looming mega contract awaiting Brown, which he will certainly be looking to get now in Arizona. Instead of paying that, the Ravens got three years of Brown's production on his cheaper rookie contract and essentially recouped the original No. 25-overall pick they used on him in 2019.