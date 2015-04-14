Eisenberg: 5 Reasons Ravens-Steelers Still A Blockbuster Hit





Let's face it, the rest of the football world fell in love with Baltimore-Pittsburgh because it was a throwback. In an age of increasingly sophisticated passing attacks and high-scoring shootouts, the Ravens and Steelers tried to take each other's heads off.

They still do.

It may be true that many of the players who forged that hard-knocking image are gone, and it's also true that quarterbacks and offenses now dominate the rivalry, but the head coaches, Baltimore's John Harbaugh and Pittsburgh's Mike Tomlin, still demand that their teams play tough, physical football.

"It's who we are," Harbaugh said recently while discussing the importance of the running game.

The Steelers feel the same way.

3) Ben

Maybe the rest of the football world doesn't feel a special tingle, mixed with dread, when Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisberger lines up against Baltimore, but Baltimore sure does. Ward and Polamalu are gone, but the Steelers' quarterback is still in uniform, still on top of his game, and in my mind, still Baltimore's No. 1 football villain.

Yes, the Ravens have gotten the best of him often enough, most recently in January, to temper some of the passion. New England's Tom Brady and/or Bill Belichick probably have replaced him in as the villain in some eyes. Oh ye of short memory. Roethlisberger has broken hearts around here for more than a decade.

When he's retired, I will remember him as the football version of a killer in a slasher movie, limping across a frozen, windswept field in late December, blood coming out of his nose, leading his offense toward a potential game-winning touchdown while scaring Baltimore witless.

Get you riled up? It should. And he just signed a big contract extension, so he'll be around.

4) Suggs

The Ravens' linebacker is also still around and definitely Football Enemy No. 1 in Pittsburgh. Here's a true story: Leaving the team hotel before the January playoff game, I wound up on an elevator with Suggs. Two fans in head-to-toe Steeler garb got on. They looked at Suggs. One started trembling and pulled out his camera for a quick shot. Suggs obliged. "Who ya'll rooting for?" he asked lightheartedly. That's two friends he made in Pittsburgh. There aren't many.

5) A division rivalry