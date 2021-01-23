Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

Various thoughts on various things, all in 50 words or less:

The Ravens' defense would miss each of its pending free agents, but Matthew Judon tops the list. He led the team in quarterback hits in 2020 but is way more than just a pass rusher. It wouldn't be easy to replace someone who plays that hard and makes things happen.

Their ability to retain Judon could depend on how his market evolves – a gray area for all free agents in 2021 with the salary cap liable to decrease for the first time due to the pandemic. The uncertainty makes things less predictable but could improve the Ravens' chances with Judon.