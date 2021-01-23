Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

Jan 23, 2021 at 10:00 AM
Eisenberg_John
John Eisenberg

Baltimore Ravens Columnist

012321-Eisenberg

Various thoughts on various things, all in 50 words or less:

The Ravens' defense would miss each of its pending free agents, but Matthew Judon tops the list. He led the team in quarterback hits in 2020 but is way more than just a pass rusher. It wouldn't be easy to replace someone who plays that hard and makes things happen.

 Their ability to retain Judon could depend on how his market evolves – a gray area for all free agents in 2021 with the salary cap liable to decrease for the first time due to the pandemic. The uncertainty makes things less predictable but could improve the Ravens' chances with Judon.

In a related concern, while the Ravens' offensive needs are apparent heading into the offseason, i.e., another lineman, another receiving target, they could get pushed down the priority list by the possible need for a serious reset on the defensive edge, where only Jaylon Ferguson is under contract for 2021.

Having said all that, the one hands-down, must-do item on their fix-it list is eliminating any and all issues with the snap from center to Lamar Jackson. However they clean that up, it must be done. You can't operate out of the pistol with that issue and expect to win.

I'm guessing Mark Ingram II will have his choice of landing spots, and not just because of his leadership and professionalism. Although he ceded much of his workload to more productive backs in 2020, he still averaged 4.2 yards per carry. He'd still put up numbers with a heavier workload.

I get that the Ravens might have trouble luring a big-name free agent wide receiver, who'd likely get more action elsewhere. But there are other ways for them to add the skillset they're looking for, namely, with a trade. It's too early to throw out names, but there'll be options.

I wouldn't dismiss the offense's performance in Buffalo as a total disaster just because it produced three points. It was just 23 yards shy of its 2020 yards-per-game average. Going 0-for-3 in the red zone (after scoring touchdowns on 63 percent of its visits during the season) was the disaster.

The Ravens should feel good about where they stand at backup quarterback going forward with both Trace McSorley and Tyler Huntley having shown real potential when thrust into challenging situations in 2020. I'm sure they'll battle it out for No. 2, but the team probably will keep and need both.

I'm sure the Ravens would gladly take the same level of contribution from their 2021 rookies that they received from their 2020 class. Patrick Queen and J.K. Dobbins are emerging cornerstones. Justin Madubuike and Tyre Phillips are future starters. Devin Duvernay and others are viable pieces. So much to like.

Joe Flacco just turned 36 and is 2-10 as a starter (for the Broncos and Jets) since being replaced here in 2018. He has morphed into an ideal backup who can come in and move the chains. But I can't help wondering how much longer he wants to keep going.

Related Content

news

Eisenberg: Ravens Should Continue to Zig While the NFL Zags

When a single play (the pick-six) is so influential to an outcome, it's dead wrong to extrapolate that your whole offensive concept is doomed.
news

The Breakdown: Eisenberg's Five Thoughts on Playoff Loss in Buffalo

This was a night of great possibilities that unraveled into a freaky horror show.
news

Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

The central question is whether Baltimore's defense can make enough plays. This is why the Ravens acquired defensive end Yannick Ngakoue. A window of opportunity is open for Mark Andrews.
news

Eisenberg: Why the Ravens Are the Playoff Team Nobody Wants to See

When you take on the Ravens in the playoffs, you take on an organization that knows how to field winning teams and win road playoff games.
news

The Breakdown: Eisenberg's Five Thoughts on Playoff Win vs. Titans

Instead of more of the same narrative, the Ravens wrote a new one. It sounds weird, but the reigning league MVP is maturing as a pro quarterback. Just ask the Titans.
news

Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

The Ravens know what it takes to win a playoff opener. One key stat is flying under the radar. Lamar Jackson is fretting less than others are about his 0-2 playoff start.
news

Eisenberg: Why the Titans Are an Ideal First-Round Foe

If we've learned anything about the Ravens in the past five weeks, it's that desperation suits them well.
news

The Breakdown: Eisenberg's Five Thoughts on Playoff-Clinching Win

The Ravens are heading to the playoffs with confidence, good health and a crystal-clear identity – a dangerous combination of qualities. The offense is just emphasizing what it does best and Lamar Jackson could not be in a better place.
news

Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

Here are some things that should not be taken for granted. Lamar Jackson and the Ravens offense's resurgence is complicated and statistically shocking. 
news

Eisenberg: Why Ravens Will Take Care of Business This Time

Just three years ago, the Ravens were in the exact same position, needing only to beat the Bengals in their season finale to make the playoffs.
news

The Breakdown: Eisenberg's Five Thoughts on Ravens' Win Over Giants

It was a very good day for the home team. It was a complete performance by a dangerous team that has endured a lot of adversity, come together and peaked at the right time.

Advertising