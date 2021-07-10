Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

Jul 10, 2021 at 09:24 AM
Eisenberg_John
John Eisenberg

Baltimore Ravens Columnist

071021-Eisenberg
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
GM Erica DeCosta

Various thoughts on various things, all in 50 words or less: 

The Ravens are so deep at certain positions that it wouldn't surprise me to see a trade. But don't expect a major return. Teams have gotten smart about playing hardball when a potential trade partner wants to deal a player. I mean, Julio Jones didn't even fetch a first-round pick.  

Cornerback, interior offensive line and wide receiver are the positions where the Ravens are deep enough in talent that they seemingly could afford to subtract certain players and carry on without significant consequence. Defensive line, outside linebacker and offensive tackle are where they might want to add someone. 

At the top of the Ravens' list of Unanswered Important Questions sits this whopper: Will Ronnie Stanley be ready for Game 1? We've heard the favorable reports about his progress, but we've neither seen nor heard from Stanley since November 2020. The state of his ankle is a big deal. 

For what it's worth, I recently went behind enemy lines and appeared on a popular podcast about the Steelers, and even they're conceding that the Browns and Ravens look like the top dogs in the AFC North in 2021. But they aren't giving up on their defending division champs, either. 

If you think running the ball in the pass-happy NFL is a strategy doomed to fail, consider this: Of the 12 teams that gained the most yardage on the ground in 2020, eight made the playoffs – (in order) Ravens, Titans, Browns, Saints, Packers, Rams, Colts and Seahawks. 

The Ravens are facing tough roster calls at inside linebacker, where they usually keep four guys. Patrick Queen, L.J. Fort and Malik Harrison are locks and Chris Board is close. But Kristian Welch has potential and the organization has kept Otaro Alaka around for two years for a reason.

If you haven't yet, please make time to read my colleague Ryan Mink's amazing story about Gus Edwards' childhood in war-ravaged Liberia and his journey to America and, eventually, the Ravens' backfield. If anything, it emphasizes that there's way more to NFL players than what you see on Sundays. 

The last time rookie receiver Rashod Bateman played a full season at full health (at Minnesota in 2019, before COVID-19 shortened his 2020 season), he averaged a staggering 20.3 yards per reception. That under-the-radar stat suggests he might be a larger-than-imagined factor in the Ravens' deep passing game. 

Watching OTA and minicamp practices, it was easy to forget that the Ravens have made a change at long snapper. Nick Moore, the second-year player who has replaced Morgan Cox, did absolutely nothing to attract attention, i.e., botched zero snaps. It's early, but so far, he looks like Cox 2.0.

Related Content

news

Late for Work 7/9: Three Defensive Players Who Are Ready to Step Up

The Ravens are ranked 10th among potential Super Bowl winners. Could Justin Tucker win the NFL MVP award? Don't underestimate Kevin Zeitler's importance to the offense. Rams Head Coach Sean McVay says former Raven Eric Weddle would make a great coach.
news

Late for Work 7/8: Deshaun Watson's Deal May Be Best Gauge for Lamar Jackson's Extension

Marlon Humphrey is ranked the No. 2 cornerback in the NFL. J.K. Dobbins is tabbed as the Ravens' top candidate to become a first-time Pro Bowler this season.
news

Mailbag: Will a Ravens Receiver Reach 1,000 Yards?

Will Lamar Jackson top 1,000 rushing yards? Who is an under-the-radar player heading into camp? What's the biggest remaining weakness?
news

Ravens Productions Wins Five Emmy Awards

Adding to its impressive list of award-winning content, Ravens Productions receives five Capital Emmy Awards. 
news

SociaLight: Watch Jonathan Ogden's First Pitch at Orioles Game

Ravens Hall of Famer Jonathan Ogden is a lucky charm on the diamond.
news

Late for Work 7/7: Projecting Lamar Jackson's 2021 Passing Stats

PFF predicts Lamar Jackson's passing yardage to significantly increase. Silence from Ravens fans and media regarding WR N'Keal Harry's trade request a show of support for current regime?. PFF offers "best-case scenario" for the Ravens' season.
news

Eisenberg: Ramifications of the 17-Game Season

A lot of things are changing – the playoff math, the added importance of durability and depth, the ability to grind. Here are some of the possible solutions.
news

Late for Work 7/6: Three Key Players Ravens Will Have to Decide Whether to Extend

Marlon Humphrey is chosen as one of five players you'd want to start a franchise with. Is DeShon Elliott poised for a big season?
news

Late for Work 7/5: Lamar Jackson Contract Negotiations Going 'Smoothly' With Advisors

Experts predict Ravens over 11 wins in 2021. Bucky Brooks ranks Ravens CBs Marlon Humphrey, Marcus Peters as a top-rated duo in the league. 
news

Gus Edwards: The American Dream

Born in the middle of the Liberian Civil War, Gus Edwards and his family fled the violence to find a better life in the United States. But no part of it was easy.
news

Late for Work 7/2: NFL Writer: Ravens Have Everything Needed for Super Bowl Run

Mike Garafolo says Lamar Jackson needs to take a big step forward as a passer. If the Ravens don't sign Justin Houston, would they trade for a veteran edge rusher? Pundits predict a breakout season for Patrick Queen.
Advertising