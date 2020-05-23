Saturday, May 23, 2020 11:53 AM

Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

Eisenberg_John
John Eisenberg

Baltimore Ravens Columnist

052320Eisenberg
Danny Karnik/AP Photo
LB Patrick Queen

Various thoughts on various things, all in 50 words or less:

I will admit to occasionally wondering whether we should expect so much from rookie linebacker Patrick Queen because he is just so young – doesn't turn 21 until August. But Terrell Suggs didn't turn 21 until October of his rookie season in 2003 and ended the year with 12 sacks.

Come to think of it, maybe Queen shouldn't study up on Ravens history when it comes to linebackers. Talk about enough pressure by comparison to make your knees buckle. The four previous linebackers drafted in the first round combined for 28 Pro Bowl appearances, with each garnering at least four.

Yes, it's probably true the Ravens are better off than some teams in these uncertain times because they have such continuity in their coaching staff and on the field after a 14-2 season. But it should be noted that four of their seven starters on the defensive front are changing.

You may know Lamar Jackson set the single-season franchise record for touchdown passes with 36 last season. You may know that topped Vinny Testaverde's old record of 33 set in 1996. But did you know Jackson attempted 148 fewer passes than Testaverde while setting the record? Talk about efficient.

My guess is the Ravens didn't quickly snatch up D.J. Fluker when he became available without first consulting their offensive line coach, Joe D'Alessandris, whose opinion they greatly respect. D'Alessandris was Fluker's first pro position coach, with the Chargers, and got a lot out of him.

Interesting that the Ravens are playing preseason games against a pair of NFC East teams (Cowboys, Redskins) they'll also face during the regular season. I remember when teams didn't want to do that, but of course, these days no one opens their bags of tricks during the preseason anyway.

I get why momentum seemingly is building for the Ravens' sky-judge proposal, which adds a video booth umpire to the standard officiating crew. The owners still have to vote and numerous details need to be worked out, but it strikes me as a sensible use of technology to enhance officiating.

The Ravens' three biggest salary cap casualties of 2020 are still looking for new homes. It's no surprise with Tony Jefferson, who is coming back from a serious knee injury. But Brandon Carr played well in 2019 and O-linemen with James Hurst's experience usually find work. Guessing they'll land somewhere.

Just a hunch, but I'd put Missouri's Trystan Colon-Castillo on your list of Ravens undrafted rookies with potential. GM Eric DeCosta has referred to him as a "good center." Draft profiles call him a high-IQ, high-effort guy, which fits the Ravens. Plus, it's not clear who's starting at his position.

The lack of an offseason means we aren't getting any first glimpses of Calais Campbell on the field in Baltimore, but his donation of 100 new laptops to disadvantaged local students represents our first off-field glimpse of a player renowned for his community efforts. No doubt he's a terrific addition.

You can make yourself dizzy sorting through all the advanced statistics available these days, but here's one that caught my eye (from Pro Football Focus and noted in Late For Work this week): Marquise Brown generated a sky-high 134.4 passer rating on his 65 targets last season. Wow, seriously?

