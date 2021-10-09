Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

It's not surprising the Colts' return to Baltimore is now an insignificant angle for most fans. (Yes, diehards, I know you're out there.) The Colts were in Baltimore for 31 years, but moving vans took them to Indianapolis 37 years ago. The "time to move on" bell has long clanged.

Underrated issue for the Ravens is players on injured reserve continue to count against the salary cap. Paying them and the extra guys who ARE playing leaves the Ravens even less cap room than usual. They had no hope of obtaining star cornerback Stephon Gilmore when he suddenly became available.

Regarding the Ravens-Broncos rushing-record brouhaha: After a lopsided loss years ago, Joe Gibbs was asked if he was upset Bill Belichick ran up the score. Gibbs replied he was upset only that his team was so bad. In other words, I'll just coach my team, not his. Good advice.

My hunch is Marquise Brown and Sammy Watkins will continue to get the most snaps after Rashod Bateman and Miles Boykin return and the Ravens have six quality wide receivers vying for playing time. I'm hoping James Proche II and Devin Duvernay don't get lost just when they're becoming productive.