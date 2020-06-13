Saturday, Jun 13, 2020 10:25 AM

Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

Various thoughts on various things, all in 50 words or less:

I would have given a nickel, maybe even a dime, to watch Lamar Jackson and some teammates meet for informal workouts near Jackson's home in Florida last week. It's not that the practices will be difference-makers, but it's been a long time since I saw a player on a field.

Chemistry with receivers is the goal for such workouts, but Jackson's continued development as a passer is also important – yes, even after his MVP season. You can't gauge his progress on Zoom or during an off-site workout, but the Ravens aren't worried about him putting in the work.

We're entering the quietest time of year for teams making moves, and it should be more quiet this year due to the effects of the coronavirus. But just saying, if the Ravens are going to sign Matthew Judon, Ronnie Stanley or Marlon Humphrey to long-term contracts, the time is now.

Even without such deals, which open salary cap space, the Ravens probably have enough room to make a small move or two, i.e., bring in a veteran or two for depth at bargain prices. The likeliest positions where it might happen are tight end and outside linebacker.

The Ravens probably aren't going to get much more bang for their buck out of any contract extension other than Patrick Ricard's, as the Pro Bowl two-way specialist is really a three-way guy. Last season, he logged 342 snaps on offense, 140 on defense and 102 on special teams. Whew.

Speaking of special teams, they probably impacted ILB Jake Ryan's release, even though it had a non-football injury designation. Chris Board has logged 649 ST snaps in two seasons. L.J. Fort logged 251 in 11 games last season. Those two, Patrick Queen and Malik Harrison constitute a full depth chart.

Interesting that Antoine Wesley also caught passes from Robert Griffin III along with rookies James Proche and Devin Duvernay in a Texas workout last week. Wesley spent 2019 on the practice squad but at 6-4 he has the size the Ravens would love to add to their wide receiver mix.

The reality is wide receiver will be a tough position for any longshot hoping to stick in Baltimore in 2020. Duvernay, Proche, Miles Boykin, Hollywood Brown and Willie Snead IV seemingly are in, barring injury, and special-teams ace Chris Moore pencils in as the No. 6 guy. Not much wiggle room.

If you want to start getting excited about the 2020 season, check Pro Football Focus' take on Calais Campbell. He has earned the highest marks of his career as a run stopper since turning 30 in 2016. He was the run stopper of the year in the NFL in 2019.

Football Outsiders, the analytics website, produced one of the deepest dives I've ever seen into quantifying draft efficiency. Findings? The Seattle Seahawks got the most return on their picks over the past decade, followed by the Ravens. Check it all out here.

Related Content

Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti
news

Steve Bisciotti: Ravens Are Hurting, Won't 'Stick to Sports'

In a strongly worded message supporting the fight against racism and social injustice, Ravens Owner Steve Bisciotti says, "If I don't defend my players, then I'm the worst kind of hypocrite."
QB Robert Griffin III
news

Robert Griffin III Is Training With a Starter's Mentality

Entering his third season as Lamar Jackson's backup, Robert Griffin III stays ready to play and believes he'll be a starting NFL quarterback again. 
Head coach John Harbaugh
news

John Harbaugh: NFL's Reopening Protocols Are 'Humanly Impossible'

Head Coach John Harbaugh said the Ravens will abide by the new rules but thinks the NFL and NFLPA need to get the guidelines 'pinned down a little better.'
The Baltimore Ravens offense huddles before the snap during an NFL game.
news

Late for Work 6/12: Three Questions Loaded Ravens Need to Answer This Season

John Harbaugh isn't over playoff loss to the Titans. Will three AFC North teams make the playoffs? Pro Football Focus' redraft yields surreal results for Ravens fans.
ILB Jake Ryan
news

Ravens Waive Inside Linebacker Jake Ryan

Baltimore has parted with veteran inside linebacker Jake Ryan after he was signed to a contract in May.
Head coach John Harbaugh and Father Christopher J. Whatley
news

John Harbaugh Surprises Longtime Team Chaplain in Celebration

Father Christopher J. Whatley, pastor of St. Mark in Catonsville and Catholic chaplain for the Ravens since 2008, turned 80 years old and is celebrating the 50th anniversary of his ordination.
QB Robert Griffin III
news

Robert Griffin III Is Speaking Up And Doesn't Plan to Stop

The Ravens' backup quarterback has been vocal about racism and social injustice, and says players will hold the NFL accountable for following through with change. 
QB Lamar Jackson
news

Late for Work 6/11: Ravens' Aggressive Offseason Follows Blueprint of Other Super-Bowl Winners

Should it be Lamar Jackson or Joe Flacco for Ravens Franchise Five quarterback? Analytics indicate Willie Snead IV is the 10th-most valuable wide receiver in the league. Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters are named the NFL's top cornerback duo.
CB Tavon young
news

Mailbag: Predicting the Under-the-Radar Breakout Star

What position could lose depth to accommodate three running backs? Can the Ravens repeat two of the highest individual honors?
Ravens Coach Bobby Engram Nominated for George Halas Award
news

Ravens Coach Bobby Engram Nominated for George Halas Award

Several members of the Ravens organization, including Tight Ends Coach Bobby Engram, have been nominated for awards by the Pro Football Writers of America.
Head coach John Harbaugh
news

Late for Work 6/10: John Harbaugh Among Best Coaches to Unify Their Team 

The Ravens' defensive line is among the most underrated position groups. Ravens had one of the best the 2017 draft classes. A look at what Geno Stone brings to the defense.

