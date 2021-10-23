Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

Various thoughts on various things, all in 50 words or less:

The fact that Ronnie Stanley will miss the rest of the season is, no question, disappointing, especially on top of the loss of so many other key players to injury. But the Ravens' Plan B at tackle actually is working quite well, so against the odds, they should be fine.

Alejandro Villanueva, Stanley's replacement at left tackle, is grading higher as a run blocker than a pass blocker, according to Pro Football Focus. But the Ravens have to be absolutely delighted/relieved they signed him in free agency. Bottom line, it appears he is quite capable of handling a difficult job.