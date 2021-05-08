Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

May 08, 2021 at 09:00 AM
Eisenberg_John
John Eisenberg

Baltimore Ravens Columnist

050821-Eisenberg
Don Wright/AP Photos
T Alejandro Villanueva

Various thoughts on various things, all in 50 words or less:

I suppose it's a sign of respect that I'm not concerned about any of the challenges Alejandro Villanueva faces – switching from left to right tackle, learning a new offense, going from a pass-centric to a run-centric offense. I'm not minimizing it, but he's a pro's pro and can handle it.

In terms of helping the Ravens win immediately, Villanueva is a better option than any tackle they could have added via the draft. His age (32) means the Ravens will need to find a younger answer soon, but his track record foretells a solid 2021. No apprenticeship necessary.

With veteran guard Kevin Zeitler starting next to Villanueva, the right side of the Ravens' O-line suddenly is airtight after experiencing its share of upheaval in 2020. But the Ravens have paid for that peace of mind, reportedly investing a combined five contract years worth $36 million in the two.

Interesting that the Ravens immediately signed Villanueva as soon as it didn't cost them a compensatory draft pick, but didn't immediately do the same with a veteran edge defender. They still have time and options, but not much room at the position after drafting Odafe Oweh and Daelin Hayes.

Mildly surprised to read several draft postmortems suggesting the trade market wasn't especially hot for tackle Orlando Brown Jr., and giving kudos to GM Eric DeCosta for getting a first-round pick back. Of consequence, it seems, was the opinion of some that Brown was a better fit here than elsewhere.

Even after filling in key blanks, the Ravens face questions about their offensive line. My list: 1) Will Ronnie Stanley be ready for the season opener? 2) Is Ben Cleveland a plug-and-play rookie starter? 3) If Bradley Bozeman does move from left guard to center, will he be as effective?

Drafting Shaun Wade with a fifth-round pick has the makings of a classic "steal" selection. Wade played slot cornerback at a first-round level for Ohio State in 2019 before struggling on the outside in 2020, which lowered his stock. But the Ravens want him for the slot, where he thrived.

In my way-way-too-early assessment of the Ravens' 2022 draft blueprint, I see defensive line as their biggest position of need along with offensive tackle. Justin Madubuike is one piece of the puzzle going forward, but they need more such pieces given the age and contract status of their current starters.

Yup, for the first time in, well, maybe forever, wide receiver doesn't project as a significant position of need going forward. That's what happens after you draft two players at the position in the first round, two in the third round and two on Day 3 in a three-year span.

Trace McSorley and Tyler Huntley were winners when the Ravens didn't draft new blood for the race to back up Lamar Jackson. But in the end, only the one who earns the job will be a big winner. My hunch is the other will land on the practice squad.

Related Content

news

Tylan Wallace Has Something to Prove After Sliding in Draft

After watching teams pass on him during the draft, rookie wide receiver Tylan Wallace plans to make them pay.
news

Ben Mason Looks Forward to Learning From Patrick Ricard

 A versatile tight end/fullback who has also played defense, Ben Mason is cut from the same cloth as Pro Bowl fullback Patrick Ricard.
news

Late for Work 5/7: Ravens Land Highly Touted Offensive Tackle in Todd McShay's 2022 Mock Draft

Why Tylan Wallace is the biggest sleeper pick in the AFC North. Which Ravens players benefited from the draft? The Ravens-Chiefs game is ranked as one of the top matchups of the 2021 season.
news

Versatility Is a Trademark of Ravens' 2021 Draft Picks

Many of the players selected in Baltimore's 2021 draft class can play multiple positions and handle a variety of assignments. 
news

What Mink Thinks: Reviewing the Orlando Brown Jr. Trade

With the draft in the rear-view mirror and the Ravens' free-agency replacement found, we have a better idea of the players exchanged.
news

Late for Work 5/6: Ravens Have One of NFL's Most Improved Receiving Corps

Why Odafe Oweh and the Ravens are a perfect fit. Was Alejandro Villanueva really taking shots at his former Steelers teammates? Ben Mason is a Day 3 pick who will make an immediate impact.
news

Ravens Announce Official Rookie Jersey Numbers

First-round pick Odafe Oweh will wear No. 99, which was the same number worn by Matthew Judon.
news

Biggest Change for Alejandro Villanueva Is With Scheme, Not Position

Alejandro Villanueva says the biggest adjustment joining the Ravens will be the different offensive philosophies, not switching positions.
news

Alejandro Villanueva Was Motivated By a Chance to Face His Former Steelers

New Ravens right tackle Alejandro Villanueva said his focus is on learning a new playbook, but he is looking forward to facing his former team.
news

Shaun Wade Explains His 2020 Adversity, Confident in His Talent

After falling to Day 3 in the draft, rookie cornerback Shaun Wade plans to pay dividends for the Ravens. 
news

Mailbag: What Will Be the Starting Offensive Line?

How much Rashod Bateman will we see given the addition of Sammy Watkins? Who's the odd man out if keeping six wide receivers? Could Hayden Hurst return to Baltimore?
Advertising