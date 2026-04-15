Late for Work: Pundit's Perfect Ravens Draft Pick Will Surprise You

Pundit's Perfect Draft Pick for Ravens Will Surprise You

The current wave of mock drafts includes those that have a twist.

In FOX Sports draft analyst Rob Rang’s mock draft, he identified each team's biggest need and the prospect who would be the perfect fit. Perceived value was not taken into account.

For the Ravens, who own the 14th-overall pick, Rang said center is the biggest area of concern and Auburn's Connor Lew is the ideal pick.

"The loss of three-time Pro Bowl center Tyler Linderbaum to the Raiders in free agency leaves a gaping hole in the middle for a franchise that has always prioritized the line of scrimmage," Rang wrote. "GM Eric DeCosta spent a first-round pick on Linderbaum back in 2022, and he may be willing to do the same with Lew, this year's consensus top center."

The Ravens are likely to come out of the draft with a potential starting-caliber center, but it's doubtful that they'll take one in the first round. The Athletic draft analyst Dane Brugler doesn't have any centers with a first- or second-round grade. Lew is also Brugler's No. 4-ranked center (Florida's Jake Slaughter is the top).

In another mock draft with a twist, NFL.com’s Adam Rank made his selections based on what he thinks teams should do rather than predicting what they will do.

In the case of the Ravens, Rank's pick was the player who has most frequently been linked to them: Penn State guard Vega Ioane.