Late for Work: Pundit's Perfect Ravens Draft Pick Will Surprise You

Pundit's Perfect Draft Pick for Ravens Will Surprise You
The current wave of mock drafts includes those that have a twist.
In FOX Sports draft analyst Rob Rang’s mock draft, he identified each team's biggest need and the prospect who would be the perfect fit. Perceived value was not taken into account.
For the Ravens, who own the 14th-overall pick, Rang said center is the biggest area of concern and Auburn's Connor Lew is the ideal pick.
"The loss of three-time Pro Bowl center Tyler Linderbaum to the Raiders in free agency leaves a gaping hole in the middle for a franchise that has always prioritized the line of scrimmage," Rang wrote. "GM Eric DeCosta spent a first-round pick on Linderbaum back in 2022, and he may be willing to do the same with Lew, this year's consensus top center."
The Ravens are likely to come out of the draft with a potential starting-caliber center, but it's doubtful that they'll take one in the first round. The Athletic draft analyst Dane Brugler doesn't have any centers with a first- or second-round grade. Lew is also Brugler's No. 4-ranked center (Florida's Jake Slaughter is the top).
In another mock draft with a twist, NFL.com’s Adam Rank made his selections based on what he thinks teams should do rather than predicting what they will do.
In the case of the Ravens, Rank's pick was the player who has most frequently been linked to them: Penn State guard Vega Ioane.
"In the wake of Tyler Linderbaum's departure, Baltimore looks needy on the offensive interior," Rank wrote. "You find a spot for Ioane inside -- he played left guard at Penn State -- and lock him in for the next decade. It's one of the easiest calls in this entire exercise."
Ravens Select Offensive Lineman, Tight End in Mel Kiper Jr.'s Two-Round Mock Draft
ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. released his final mock draft, and this one includes picks for the second round.
Kiper has the Ravens selecting Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano at No. 14, which is not surprising considering Kiper’s comments during an upcoming episode of "The Lounge" podcast in which he explained why he would take Fano over Ioane if both are available.
In the second round, Kiper mocked Vanderbilt tight end Eli Stowers to the Ravens at No. 45.
"Isaiah Likely is now with the Giants, and though Mark Andrews is back on a new deal, he is turning 31 in early September," Kiper wrote. "Stowers caught 146 passes over the past three years, including 11 touchdowns. And he piled up 769 yards last season."
Stowers told NFL Draft on SI’s Justin Melo that he had a formal visit with the Ravens at the NFL Scouting Combine.
Three Top Prospects Who Could Possibly Fall to Ravens in First Round
There always seems to be at least one top prospect who is drafted later than projected. Safety Kyle Hamilton falling into the Ravens' lap at No. 14 in 2022 is a prime example.
Russell Street Report’s Darin McCann named three players who could potentially slide down the board and land in Baltimore:
Ohio State WR Carnell Tate
"Why would he drop? Well, there are some in the draft community who believe Tate is too slow and just not dynamic enough to be a 'Real #1 at the next level.' And I get it. I've also heard some say that he wasn't even the best guy at Ohio State, so why throw a high pick at that guy? Because he'd catch it, that's why. He catches everything. Even though it's not the screaming need that other positions might be for Baltimore, sign me up for this guy any day of the week."
Miami EDGE Rueben Bain Jr.
"The arm-length issue has been well-documented, and even though I think it's a little overblown, arm length does factor in when trying to get separation from tackles who can get their hands on you quickly. … But give me Bain if he drops. … Even if he never becomes a 12-sack guy, he's going to destroy your run game and add some nastiness up front."
Texas Tech EDGE David Bailey
"Of the three, Bailey is the one I have to squint the hardest on to see potentially falling to 14. But if he's at 9 or 10, do you try to make the move if you're the Ravens? I do. All day long. Bailey has elite pop off the line at the snap, and NFL.com's Lance Zierlein compared him to Nik Bonitto, one of the most explosive pass-rushers in the league. Why could he fall? Someone always does. And there are some questions about Bailey's ability to hold the edge against the run, or to get detached from good tackles. … Still, I'd pounce if he got into realistic trade range."