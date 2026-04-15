Mailbag: Could the Ravens Trade Back in Draft?

Mink: A trade-back is always in play for the Ravens, who have a rich history of moving back to get maximum value and get more picks. Typically, this happens when a cluster of players the Ravens like are sitting there when they're on the clock.
In the Ravens' position, I think that could look something like a combination of offensive tackle Spencer Fano, guard Vega Ioane, tight end Kenyon Sadiq, and a wide receiver or two, such as Arizona State's Jordyn Tyson or USC's Makai Lemon, are all still on the board.
Any of those players would help Baltimore fit a need in the first round. Also, there are some intriguing trade-back possibilities for the Ravens that would fulfil needs if they were to move back and not get any of the aforementioned players.
Wide receivers Omar Cooper Jr. (Indiana), KC Concepcion (Texas A&M), or Denzel Boston (Washington) could be fits, as would outside linebackers Akheem Mesidor (Miami) or T.J. Parker (Clemson). Defensive tackle Peter Woods (Clemson) could also be in play in a trade-back scenario.
Brown: Tight end is certainly a position where Baltimore may look to double down.
The Ravens have doubled-dipped at tight end four times in franchise history, most recently in 2022 when they drafted Charlie Kolar and Isaiah Likely in the fourth round.
Baltimore signed blocking tight end Durham Smythe in free agency but lost Likely (New York Giants) and Kolar (Los Angeles Chargers). This year's draft is deep at tight end and the Ravens could certainly draft a few on Days 2 and 3. A bigger question is whether the Ravens will take Sadiq at No. 14. He's been linked to Baltimore in several mock drafts, but the Ravens haven't taken a tight end in Round 1 since Hayden Hurst in 2018.
I think the Ravens could also double dip at guard, defensive tackle, or edge rusher. Even after signing veteran guard John Simpson, a starting spot appears up for grabs. In his final mock draft, Mel Kiper Jr. of ESPN has Baltimore taking Fano, and Ioane has been the favorite among mock drafts to be the Ravens' pick. One way or another, it wouldn't shock me if Baltimore takes two guards in this draft.
Mink: While we spend a lot of time talking about what the Ravens might do with their first-round pick, the team's scouts are devoted to unearthing gems. The Ravens have four selections in the fifth round and have surely put a lot of focus on nailing that round.
Sticking with the fifth round, the Ravens have unearthed these players in previous years: DT Broderick Washington Jr. (2020), G Jermaine Eluemunor (2017), OLB Matthew Jurdon (2016), TE Nick Boyle (2015), OT Rick Wagner (2013), DE Pernell McPhee (2011), DT Arthur Jones (2010).
The Ravens would love to come away with a starter or two in this year's fifth-round class.
Brown: The new uniforms will be unveiled Thursday at 7:45 p.m.
I understand why fans are excited. It's the first time in 26 years that the Ravens have unveiled new uniforms.
The weather finally feels like spring. And for fans eager to see the new uniforms, Thursday may feel like Christmas.