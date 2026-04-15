Mailbag: Could the Ravens Trade Back in Draft?

Mink: A trade-back is always in play for the Ravens, who have a rich history of moving back to get maximum value and get more picks. Typically, this happens when a cluster of players the Ravens like are sitting there when they're on the clock.

In the Ravens' position, I think that could look something like a combination of offensive tackle Spencer Fano, guard Vega Ioane, tight end Kenyon Sadiq, and a wide receiver or two, such as Arizona State's Jordyn Tyson or USC's Makai Lemon, are all still on the board.

Any of those players would help Baltimore fit a need in the first round. Also, there are some intriguing trade-back possibilities for the Ravens that would fulfil needs if they were to move back and not get any of the aforementioned players.