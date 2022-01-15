Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

Jan 15, 2022 at 09:00 AM
Eisenberg_John
John Eisenberg

Baltimore Ravens Columnist

01152022_Eisenberg

Various thoughts on various things, all in 50 words or less:

Chuck Clark ended the year with several strong performances, but nothing he did impacted the locker room more than his one-sentence postgame press conference after the loss to the Steelers: "Just watch how we bounce back." His teammates loved it. It's the sign of a player emerging as a leader.

Why is cornerback above pass rusher on my list of needs for the Ravens? Due to injuries, their cornerbacks in overtime last Sunday were 33-year-old Jimmy Smith, rookie safety Brandon Stephens and Kevon Seymour, a practice-squad elevation. You always need way, way more cornerback depth than you think.

The need for cornerbacks doesn't mean the need for pass rushers isn't also pressing, especially after Tyus Bowser's reported Achilles injury last Sunday. Adding that to the questions surrounding others at the position, it's hard right now to pencil in anyone besides Odafe Oweh as a sure contributor in 2022.

Kevin Zeitler turns 32 in March and has 151 career starts, but the Ravens surely are thrilled he is under contract through 2023. He is durable, consistent, part of the O-line solution, loves it here. It's too early to talk about an extension but I wouldn't let him get away.

Latavius Murray and Devonta Freeman deserve credit for hanging in there, averaging 4.3 yards per carry as emergency replacements for J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards. Still, it's not surprising the Ravens' non-quarterback rushing total dropped sharply from 122.3 yards per game in 2020 to 82.8 yards per game in 2021.

With the regular season now 17 games, it's hard to believe a nine-win team made the playoffs. But it happened in both conferences with the Steelers (9-7-1) and Eagles (9-8). That the Ravens had a real shot despite losing their last six games tells you how low the bar is.

The Ravens had to use 75 players this season, tying a franchise record, because of the many injuries and illnesses. But the Titans used even more players (91) and earned the AFC's top seed despite playing most of the season without All-Pro running back Derrick Henry. Credit to them.

Of all the teams in the AFC playoffs, the Titans surely are the happiest that the Ravens won't walk through the door as an opponent. Tennessee has earned the No. 1 seed twice before, in 2000 and 2008, and on both occasions, the Ravens came to Nashville and beat them.

As it turned out, the Ravens, ended the 2021 season by playing three division winners (Packers, Bengals, Rams) and another playoff qualifier (Steelers) in the final month. They lost all four to finish 1-7 against teams that made the playoffs. The lone win was over the Chiefs in Week 2.

Clearly a point of focus, offensive holding penalties were up 36 percent across the league this season compared to 2020, according to the Associated Press. The Ravens exceeded that average spike by quite a bit, as their holding penalties rose by nearly 80 percent (from 14 to 25) this season.

Related Content

news

Ravens Give Tickets to Bakery Truck Driver Who Fed Snow-Stranded Motorists

Ron Hill of Harford County, Maryland handed out about 500 loaves of bread and rolls to motorists stranded on I-95 in Virginia.
news

Mark Andrews, Justin Tucker, Devin Duvernay Voted First-Team All-Pro

Justin Tucker was selected first-team All-Pro for the fifth time, while Mark Andrews and Devin Duvernay were named for the first time.
news

Late for Work 1/14: Lamar Jackson Is One of the 'Most Confusing Great Players'

Looking at the highest- and lowest-graded defensive positional groups. Who is the big-name wide receiver the Ravens should avoid in free agency? ESPN writer says Texans hired former Ravens assistant David Culley to fail.
news

Tyus Bowser Tweets After Reported Achilles Surgery

Outside linebacker Tyus Bowser is reportedly the latest Ravens player to suffer a major injury.
news

Ravens Sign Ninth Player to Reserve/Future Deal

Baltimore started the process of building the 2022 roster the day after their 2021 season ended.
news

Late for Work 1/13: Should Ravens Exercise Marquise Brown's Fifth-Year Option?

Marcellus Wiley says the Ravens should have no hesitation in paying Lamar Jackson. Which defeats this season hurt the worst? Mark Andrews is snubbed from NFL.com All-Pro Team. Should the Ravens make another run at signing Juju Smith-Schuster?
news

Mailbag: What's the Biggest Offseason Priority?

What's the plan for the offensive line? Who is the most important free agent to re-sign? What can be done to prevent so many injuries next year?
news

Late for Work 1/12: Positional Grades for Ravens Offense Are In, QBs Get a C+

Do the Ravens need to hit the reset button on defense under Wink Martindale? Pundit says Ravens should sign Akiem Hicks in free agency. Could the Giants hire Martindale? The Ravens tumble to No. 22 in NFL.com's power rankings.
news

Marquise Brown Reflects on His 1,000-Yard Season

Baltimore Ravens WR Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown hit a landmark goal but had a tough final stretch to the season.
news

Evolution Continues for Ravens Offense

Ravaged by injuries, Baltimore finished sixth in the NFL in total offense, but the unit seeks more consistency in 2022.
news

Eisenberg: Ravens Can't Let 2021 Bleed Into 2022

The Ravens have to get healthier, more explosive, and fix some season-long issues. None of it can be taken for granted.
Find Tickets Here
Shop Now
Advertising