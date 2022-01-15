Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

Latavius Murray and Devonta Freeman deserve credit for hanging in there, averaging 4.3 yards per carry as emergency replacements for J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards. Still, it's not surprising the Ravens' non-quarterback rushing total dropped sharply from 122.3 yards per game in 2020 to 82.8 yards per game in 2021.

With the regular season now 17 games, it's hard to believe a nine-win team made the playoffs. But it happened in both conferences with the Steelers (9-7-1) and Eagles (9-8). That the Ravens had a real shot despite losing their last six games tells you how low the bar is.

The Ravens had to use 75 players this season, tying a franchise record, because of the many injuries and illnesses. But the Titans used even more players (91) and earned the AFC's top seed despite playing most of the season without All-Pro running back Derrick Henry. Credit to them.

Of all the teams in the AFC playoffs, the Titans surely are the happiest that the Ravens won't walk through the door as an opponent. Tennessee has earned the No. 1 seed twice before, in 2000 and 2008, and on both occasions, the Ravens came to Nashville and beat them.

As it turned out, the Ravens, ended the 2021 season by playing three division winners (Packers, Bengals, Rams) and another playoff qualifier (Steelers) in the final month. They lost all four to finish 1-7 against teams that made the playoffs. The lone win was over the Chiefs in Week 2.