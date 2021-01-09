Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

Various thoughts on various things, all in 50 words or less:

I'm hearing the Ravens need to win Sunday after dropping their playoff openers in 2018 and 2019. But before those losses, they were 8-2 in openers as a franchise and had won six straight without a loss under John Harbaugh. Let's just say they have a clue what it takes.

Lamar Jackson wasn't at all terse or defensive with the media this week when discussing his 0-2 record as a playoff starter. Although he confirmed it was "the number one (thing) right now" in his mind, I get the feeling other people are fretting about it more than he is.