Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

Yes, it was surprising Ty'Son Williams received just five carries against the Lions after totaling 22 in the first two games. But no backs had many carries in what became a pass-centric offensive game. I'm expecting more carries for Williams Sunday. The reconfigured running game needs his speed and explosiveness.

Having said that, the Ravens seemingly are still trying to ascertain what they can/should expect from their various running back options, which, remember, includes Le'Veon Bell and rookie Nate McCrary, two guys on the practice squad. Beyond Latavius Murray being a solid power-back piece, not much is clear yet.