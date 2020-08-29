Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

Aug 29, 2020 at 10:00 AM
082920_Eisenberg

Various thoughts on various things, all in 50 words or less:

Optimism about the 2020 rookie class is surging with Patrick Queen projected to start, J.K. Dobbins turning all heads in camp, Justin Madubuike looking ready for a role in the D-line rotation and wide receivers Devin Duvernay and James Proche II making plays. That's some volume right there.

Admittedly, looking good on the practice field is one thing and becoming viable contributors in regular season games is another, especially with no preseason games. It's almost inevitable they experience an adjustment. But that doesn't change the fact that the front office really likes what it sees.

I didn't mean to omit Tyre Phillips, who is beginning to assert himself on the offensive line. The question with him is what role he might play. My hunch is he likely won't start at guard (see below) but he might be the best fit for the swing tackle slot.

Rumors about Jadeveon Clowney joining the Ravens will persist as long as he remains unsigned. And yes, the Ravens' coaches probably really like him and see him as a nice fit for how they play defense. But the big money he wants to make in 2020 is a major hurdle.

Seeing and hearing that chatter about the Ravens possibly signing a veteran safety after the release of Earl Thomas III. It could happen, but I think it would be more for depth than to find another starter. It wouldn't be for a starter unless a need became painfully apparent.

Ravens President Dick Cass deserves a standing ovation for what he said when asked what fans could do to boost their chances of seeing a game in person at M&T Bank Stadium this season. "Wear a damn mask … I mean, come on." Amen and then some to that.

I'll admit to having been all over the place with my thoughts about who'll replace Marshal Yanda at right guard, possibly because the coaches have sorted through so many options in practice. With two weeks to go until the season opener, my latest hunch is D.J. Fluker gets the nod.

How much money would you have bet against there being just one player in the entire NFL on a Covid-19 Reserve List two weeks before the regular season begins? It's always possible the situation could turn, but to this point, everyone deserves quite a hand for a job well done.

Stuck behind Marlon Humphrey, Marcus Peters, Tavon Young and Jimmy Smith, third-year cornerback Anthony Averett is largely out of sight and mind for many fans. But he is a solid depth piece. His teammates and coaches have high praise for him and he is having a strong training camp.

It's no surprise that Lamar Jackson, Ronnie Stanley, Matthew Judon and Marcus Peters are the four Ravens with the highest calculated market values, according to Spotrac. But it's quite surprising that the teammate ranked right behind them, with the fifth-highest calculated market value, is (drum roll) Matt Skura.

