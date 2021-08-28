Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

Aug 28, 2021 at 09:00 AM
Eisenberg_John
John Eisenberg

Baltimore Ravens Columnist

082821-Eisenberg

Various thoughts on various things, all in 50 words or less:

I know, the games don't count and it'll all be forgotten soon enough, but in my view, the fact that the Ravens have matched a record held by Vince Lombardi's Green Bay Packers adds some genuine shine to their 19-game preseason winning streak. Those guys were truly the real deal.

In 1959, when the Packers began their streak, they didn't care that preseason games didn't count. They were coming off a 1-10-1 season, which included a 56-0 loss to the Colts in Baltimore. Lombardi, in his first year as a head coach, desperately wanted them to win anything.

Full disclosure: I wrote a book about the 1959 Packers called That First Season. There's a passage about the first win of their preseason streak. When Lombardi benched Bart Starr for playing poorly against Washington, the future Hall of Fame quarterback wept on the bench, thinking he would get cut.

Since they only have two healthy quarterbacks on their roster, I'm guessing the Ravens will give Lamar Jackson a series or two in their preseason finale Saturday night in Washington. Not a huge deal but it probably wouldn't hurt for him to experience game-speed football before the regular season begins.

Trading rookie Shaun Wade was probably a fairly easy call for the Ravens given that they have other, viable options for the No. 6 spot on the cornerback depth chart. Chris Westry has exceeded expectations and Nigel Warrior seemingly has found a positional home after beginning his career at safety.

To be clear, the Ravens traded Wade because they'd watched him on the practice field for months and figured they could get by without him. But his departure does leave them somewhat thin at slot cornerback. If Tavon Young were to get injured again, Marlon Humphrey probably would step in.

No player on the Ravens' roster has flown farther under the radar than Michael Schofield, the veteran offensive lineman. But he has started 35 games since 2019 (for the Chargers and Panthers) and can play guard or right tackle. I get the feeling his chances of sticking are going up.

Inside linebacker L.J. Fort's season-ending injury is likely to impact the roster at other positions. Fort was a special-teams stalwart, which means the Ravens have to think hard about what to do with other kick-coverage specialists such as Justice Hill and Miles Boykin. You just can't leave that cupboard bare.

What wonderful news that former Ravens defensive lineman Lional "Jelly Roll" Dalton found a kidney donor and underwent a life-saving transplant operation at Johns Hopkins. A gregarious backup on the Ravens' first Super Bowl team, Dalton is battling late-stage renal failure at age 46.

A final note on how Lombardi's Packers approached the preseason: after their 19-game streak ended with a loss to a team of college all-stars in 1963, they won their next five preseason games in a row and 13 out of their next 16. Basically, they never stopped caring about winning.

Related Content

news

Eisenberg: Sky Isn't Falling on the Ravens Offense

Pundits are predicting the Ravens will default to their run-heavy offense after injuries have derailed training camp practice time together. But, c'mon, the season is a journey.
news

The Breakdown: Eisenberg's Five Thoughts on Preseason Win in Carolina

The Ravens spilled some of their DNA on the Panthers' turf. Tyler Huntley dealt with adversity and bounced back. The power running game resurfaced behind an improved offensive line.
news

Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

Odafe Oweh is 'must see' viewing for an interesting reason. Ben Cleveland can take the starting job. The big question in the tight end competition.
news

Eisenberg: Rashod Bateman Is Not Breshad Perriman

Despite an early injury, here's why I'd be extremely surprised if the arc of Rashod Bateman's career follows the same trajectory as Breshad Perriman's.
news

The Breakdown: Eisenberg's Five Thoughts on the Ravens Preseason Win Over the Saints

The sound of fans at M&T Bank Stadium was reason to celebrate. The Ravens were right to sit Lamar Jackson. A handful of bubble players enjoyed good nights.
news

Eisenberg: Ravens' Ground Game Will Still Dominate

The Ravens are passing the ball a ton on the fields of the Under Armour Performance Center, but don't be fooled. Their offense is still anchored by the rushing attack.
news

Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

What Josh Allen's payday means for Lamar Jackson and observations from the first couple weeks of training camp.
news

Eisenberg: The Ravens Defense Is Stacked

Justin Houston was the final puzzle piece, and a shiny one at that. The Ravens have built a defense for 2021, checking every box on Wink Martindale's wish list.
news

Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

What Lamar Jackson's absence means. A change in Greg Roman's offense. The Ravens' biggest question remaining.
news

Eisenberg: A Lot on the Line This Season

The Ravens are a winning team looking to win more. Here are the reasons why it's important to take that step sooner than later.
news

Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

The Ravens could entertain trades at a few positions this summer. The top of the Ravens' list of Unanswered Important Questions is Ronnie Stanley. Here's what they're saying in Steelers country.
Learn More
Learn More
Find Tickets
Shop Now
Advertising