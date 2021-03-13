Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

I'm skeptical of the suggestion that the Ravens won't attract free agent receivers because they run the ball so much. Maybe some feel that way. But I'm guessing there are also some who'll happily settle for getting paid to be one of Lamar Jackson's primary targets on a playoff-caliber team.

There are plenty of reasons why Gus Edwards is the ideal candidate for a contract extension. In addition to his being a tough-nosed runner and consistent producer, he is durable. He has played in 47 straight regular-season and postseason games since being elevated from the practice squad in October 2018.