Eisenberg: 6 Thoughts From Ravens' Minicamp

The best news of all.**

A lot of things happened on the field during the minicamp, but nothing was more important to the Ravens' chances in 2016 than what happened after the final session, when quarterback Joe Flacco spoke to reporters and declared he's "ready" to go, sufficiently recovered from his ACL injury and surgery that, he said, he could have played in the Super Bowl two months ago if forced. Flacco, who said he was under no restrictions, seemed more worried about his rusty arm than his knee, and I'm sure his arm will be fine. He also said he would continue to work out in Baltimore during the pending "dead" period before training camp. His rapid comeback from a late-November injury is a testament to how hard he worked. Of all the veterans coming back from injuries, Flacco appears to be the surest thing.

A four tight end set?

As crazy as it sounds, it produced touchdowns for the Patriots in red-zone situations last season, so there's precedent. Regardless, my point is the Ravens have the manpower to do it. They're deeper at tight end than at any position. Benjamin Watson, Maxx Williams, Crocket Gillmore and Dennis Pitta all made plays during minicamp, as did Darren Waller, whose strong special teams play makes him a viable roster candidate. Ravens Offensive Coordinator Marc Trestman loves multiple tight end sets, but he couldn't use them in 2015 because of all the injuries at the position. Now that he's got more tight ends than he can use, I'm sure he's doodling up some interesting alignments and combinations for 2016.