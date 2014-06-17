Eisenberg: 7 Ravens Veterans With Something To Prove





Ray Rice – The running back had his worst season on the field in 2013, and his offseason has been calamitous.* *His roster spot is secure for 2014, but after a lot of great years, he's starting over in a sense, both on and off the field. The fact that he has dropped a lot of weight would seem to indicate a sense of purpose. Bottom line, someone is going to get a lot of carries and yards in Offensive Coordinator Gary Kubiak's blueprint, and Rice is the best option, but I get the feeling the Ravens are open minded, in "may the best man win" mode.

Haloti Ngata – The four-time Pro Bowler is 30, with two years left on a mega-deal, and while he has played hard against a lot of double-team blocking in recent years, he hasn't been as healthy or dominant, and the Ravens haven't been quite as stout in the interior. Like Rice, he earns too much for the team to consider making a move in 2014, but if cheaper alternatives arise, the team might consider swallowing the last year of his deal in 2015. On the other hand, if he has a strong 2014, he becomes a candidate for a contract extension.

Daryl Smith – All the 32-year-old inside linebacker has done since he got here a year ago is step in for Ray Lewis, hold the defense together and sign a nice, new contract. His starting spot is secure for now. But the Ravens have selected inside linebackers (C.J. Mosley and Arthur Brown) with high picks in the past two drafts, and talk glowingly about them. When the next generation at your position is on hand and cheaper, you need to play well. Ask Todd Heap.