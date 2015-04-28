Eisenberg: A Different Way To Look At Ravens' WR Record

Yes, in recent years they have invested numerous picks on wideouts, but they were all third-day guys such as Tandon Doss in the fourth round, David Reed in the fifth round, Tommy Streeter in the sixth round and Aaron Mellette, Justin Harper and Michael Campanaro in the seventh round, only one of whom (Campanaro) remains on their roster. That's not the batting average they want, although they did score a hit in that time frame with an undrafted rookie free agent, Marlon Brown.

But going on the assumption that you get better players in higher rounds, the Ravens have barely even taken a swing at the wide receiver position in recent years. Since 2008, they have drafted six linebackers, five defensive backs, four offensive linemen, three defensive linemen, two tight ends, two running backs, one quarterback and one wide receiver with their picks in the first three rounds.

Not exactly a heavy investment in receivers.

Smith, the one receiver they did take, caught 213 passes for 3,591 yards and 30 touchdowns in four years, which, if not an all-out home run, was certainly an extra-base hit. So the Ravens actually succeeded with their only highly-drafted receiver since Flacco became their quarterback in 2008.

The insertion of Flacco in the equation is crucial. Before he came along, the Ravens lacked continuity under center. Taylor caught passes from Jeff Blake, Elvis Grbac and Boller. Mark Clayton caught passes from Boller, Steve McNair and a young Flacco. The Ravens ran a run-oriented offense in those years, which is not an excuse for their draft record regarding receivers, but does provide interesting context.

In a recent Baltimore Sun interview, Clayton reportedly just chuckled when asked if the Ravens offense was more conducive to developing receivers now than when he played.