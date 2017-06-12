Eisenberg: Can't Overstate the Importance of Signing Jeremy Maclin

Yes, he is coming off a career-low 44-catch performance, which prompted the Kansas City Chiefs to release him in a salary cap-related move. But a nagging groin injury limited him throughout the 2016 season, and it's cleared up now, apparently, as he has already passed the Ravens' physical.

I would argue that the Ravens are getting Maclin at the perfect time, when he's healthy again, still plenty young and motivated to prove his former employers wrong for cutting him.

Before he signed, Mike Wallace and Breshad Perriman were penciled in as the Ravens' starting receivers. That's another calculus he's going to alter. You don't sign a Jeremy Maclin to stash him below anyone on the depth chart. He's going to be a starter.

It's early, but my guess is Wallace and Maclin will start now, with Perriman still getting plenty of snaps, almost as many, as the No. 3. That's a scenario that makes sense for a couple of reasons.

For starters, it takes some pressure off Perriman, who only has one up-and-down season under his belt and is still honing the basics of his craft. He has looked terrific during Organized Team Activity practices, and if he plays himself into more of a featured role, well, great. But now he doesn't have to take on that featured role when he still might not be ready for it.