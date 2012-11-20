Eisenberg: Ed Reed Is No Headhunter





Reed doesn't play that way. Why do you think Bill Belichick showers him with more love than just about any other opposing player? Belichick loves how Reed plays.

Why do you think New England receiver Deion Branch slapped hands with Reed on the field earlier this season after the second of the three flagrant hits that led to Reed being suspended? There were no hard feelings.

"He's a good person, and he's got a good heart," Harbaugh said. "He's got tremendous respect for the game, and we stand behind him in that respect as a team and as an organization."

That comment is spot on. Reed plays to win, not to injure.

You will notice Harbaugh didn't suggest the flags on Reed (two this year, one in 2010) were unjust. The fact is they were all penalties according to the rulebook, which contains specific language about where and how one player can strike another.

Reed is appealing, which is understandable, but he is going to have to explain why he elected to go in so high.

We can spend all day debating whether the rulebook is making the game better or worse. A lot of players and fans think it's making the game too soft, but someone needs to be the adult in the room. Far too many former players are suffering for the league not to endeavor to do a much better job of protecting its players.

So while fans are outraged and Reed surely is, too, this is simply part of pro football's new politics, the NFL world we now live in. The evolution is necessary. You can love it or leave it.

Is the league making an example of Reed? Yes, absolutely. Not because he plays for Baltimore or is a high-profile guy. It is simply seeking to illustrate to its rank-and-file what is unacceptable.