Eisenberg: Fate Was Steve Smith's Biggest Enemy This Season, And Smith Won The Battle

Ice up, fate.

No, he never tweeted philosophical tough talk like that; it's easier just to lob grenades at on-field rivals. But make no mistake, that was his goal this season. Stick a fork in fate. Stage an inspiring and appropriate ending for his magnificent career, as opposed to the sad ending fate picked out for him.

He has pulled it off as only he can, with a feisty flourish.

Through 15 games, he has caught 67 passes for 765 yards and five touchdowns. He has been important, productive, valued, consistent. He has delivered big plays, led his teammates, saved his best performances for the Ravens' biggest games.

Honestly, I'm not sure you can do the 37-year-old NFL receiver thing much better.

No, he isn't going to experience Ray Lewis-perfection, with Super Bowl confetti dappling his shoulder pads after his final game. He said this week he's "89 percent sure" he's retiring, this time for good, and since the Ravens didn't make the playoffs, that's it.

But while Smith surely is disappointed about that, he's also surely at peace with it all. He gave his best. It was really good. What more can he do?

All eyes will be on him Sunday when he closes out his career in Cincinnati in a game with no playoff implications. But regardless of what happens, my favorite farewell memory of him came last Sunday. When the Ravens played the Pittsburgh Steelers with their season on the line, Smith was at his snarling best, making plays, scoring a touchdown, still showing he's a danger to defenses.

It wasn't how he wanted to go out because the Ravens lost a heartbreaker, but big picture, it was quite a sight and quite a way to go out, looking years younger than he really is.