Eisenberg: Five Thoughts on Ravens' 2021 Draft Class

Here is exactly what DeCosta said in 2019 about drafting and developing more productive wide receivers: "One of the biggest things that we have to do is just take some at-bats and swing. It's hard to be a .400 hitter if you're only at bat twice. We've got to take some chances." He said it at a pre-draft media function widely known as "the Liar's Lunch," but maybe the event needs a new nickname because DeCosta has kept his word and taken so many "swings" at wide receivers since then that his arms must be exhausted. The Ravens drafted one for the second time in 2021 and sixth time in the past three years Saturday when they used a fourth-round pick on Tylan Wallace, a playmaker who burned defenses throughout his career at Oklahoma State. Since 2019, the Ravens have used two first-round picks, two thirds, a fourth and a sixth on receivers, all of whom are still on the team. Needless to say, there'll be a serious competition for snaps and jobs, especially since the Ravens also signed veteran Sammy Watkins in free agency. It's hard to imagine a team accumulating this many young, talented receivers and not being more dynamic and efficient than the Ravens were in 2020. The end result of all those swings is the Ravens being positioned to change the narrative about them having issues with receivers. Now all they have to do is make some contact.