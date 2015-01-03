Eisenberg: Here's How Underdog Ravens Upset Steelers





If you act now, you can secure a prime seat on the Ravens' bandwagon. It's pretty empty heading into Saturday night's playoff game in Pittsburgh.

As the Steelers won four straight games in December to capture the AFC North title, the Ravens gave several underwhelming performances and barely qualified for the playoffs, grabbing the last seat on the train just as it left the station. Most of the national commentariat expects them to lose Saturday and experience a one-and-done postseason for the first time under Head Coach John Harbaugh. They absorbed a drubbing at Heinz Field two months ago. Bookmakers list them as a 40-1 shot to reach the Super Bowl, which isn't quite "you might as well buy a lottery ticket," but close.

But if you think that means Saturday night's outcome is a forgone conclusion, think again. And I'm not saying that just because Le'Veon Bell, Pittsburgh's Pro Bowl running back, is out with a knee injury.

The NFL postseason routinely delivers surprises. We harbor expectations based on records, statistics, trends and seedings, but those are often irrelevant, even misleading.

The New York Giants and Green Bay Packers won Super Bowls as No. 6 seeds recently. The Carolina Panthers had a losing record in 2014, but now they're hot, having rolled through December undefeated, and I expect them to beat the Arizona Cardinals Saturday and give top-seeded Seattle a tough game a week from now.

As for the Ravens, despite their low seeding, they're a team no contender is especially anxious to face in January. They're comfortable in the high-stakes setting, not the least bit awed by going on the road. They won the Super Bowl as a No. 4 seed two years ago, beating a bunch of teams with better records. Their quarterback, Joe Flacco, has a postseason record few quarterbacks can match. He experiences extreme performance swings during the regular season, but Flacco is flat-out dangerous in the playoffs.