Eisenberg: Here's Undeniable Proof Ravens Draft Best Player Available

In 2011, they drafted tight end Ed Dickson in the third round, and then took another tight end, Dennis Pitta, in the very next round because they judged him the best player available. It looked weird, but it worked out.

Does this mean the Ravens absolutely, positively were sure they would take Mosley when the opportunity arose Thursday night? No. Newsome admitted the Ravens also liked several players taken earlier in the first round.

"All of the players that went before us were players we would have considered at No. 17," Newsome said.

I'm guessing they would have had a tough choice if Martin, the plug-and-play tackle from Notre Dame, had been available. He was an especially great fit. But he went to the Dallas Cowboys at No. 16, right before the Ravens were on the clock. (The Ravens and Cowboys flipped for that pick at the combine, if you recall. As it turns out, losing that flip may have greatly impacted the Ravens' draft.)

Newsome also admitted the Ravens wanted to see what offers they received for the No. 17 pick once they were on the clock, intimating that they would have traded back if the right offer had come along.