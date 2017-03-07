Eisenberg: 'Hometown Discount' Is An Expired Coupon

When it comes to free agency, players are almost always going to take the best offer, period. And I don't think teams or fans should blame them for maximizing what might be their only opportunity to have teams bid for their services when they're in their prime.

The players' futures are at stake. It's their lives, their business. Would you not do the same if multiple entities wanted you? Would you not take what was best for you and your family?

It's also important to understand that these individual situations don't exist in their own vacuums. Williams, Wagner, Juszczyk and all NFL free agents are part of a collective marketplace where all decisions impact each other.

I can assure you Williams is happy his fellow widebody run stopper, Damon "Snacks" Harrison, didn't give the Jets a hometown discount when he hit free agency a year ago. Harrison discovered he was worth a lot more than anyone imagined, signing a five-year, $46.25 million deal with the Giants. Now, because of his deal, the market at his position is set a lot higher for Williams a year later, enabling Williams to earn more.

You can be sure Williams is hearing from his side that he owes it to the guys coming after him to make as much as he can, so they can benefit from his deal, just as he benefited from Harrison's.

The players didn't always have this kind of bargaining power, of course. Through the 1960s, there was no free agency and teams had complete control of the guys in uniform. Not coincidentally, salaries weren't that high.

All major sports experienced a revolution starting in the 1970s, though, with agents and unions entering the scene and players eventually earning freedoms and salaries their predecessors never could have envisioned. Those predecessors campaigned hard so Williams, Wagner and Juscczyk could be in this position.

Sure, from a business perspective, you could argue that the players do owe the Ravens something. The Ravens invested significant "R and D" (research and development) dollars in them, having drafted them, helped them hone their talents and given them the platform to showcase themselves. That's all valuable stuff that warrants a thank-you at worst and, OK, maybe a break if the right circumstances warrant.

Williams did allude to the possibility of giving the Ravens an ever-so-slight discount last month. "I'll stay in Baltimore if it's close," he said.

But a month earlier, when asked about possibly giving them a hometown discount, he lightheartedly pointed out that, ahem, he's from St. Louis.