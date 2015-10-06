 Skip to main content
Advertising

Eisenberg: If Ravens Don't Run, They Don't Win

Oct 06, 2015 at 03:35 AM
06_Eisenberg_RunGame_news.jpg


The Ravens need to run the ball to succeed. That doesn't change from year to year. Even though they're built around a Super Bowl-winning quarterback who gets paid a lot to make plays with his arm, they are – and probably always will be – a physical, downhill team. Running the ball is in their DNA, part of who they are.

I think the No. 1 reason they had a bounce-back season in 2014, returning to the playoffs after falling short the year before, was they got their ground game going again. It enabled them to control the clock, keep their defense fresh and dominate opponents late in games.

If anything, the first three games of 2015 underscored the running game's importance. The Ravens struggled on the ground in all three games, especially against Denver and Cincinnati. I don't think it was a coincidence they wound up 0-3.

Then they registered their first win last Thursday night in Pittsburgh when ... yes ... they finally got their ground game going, with running back Justin Forsett piling up 150 of the team's 191 rushing yards.

Get the picture? Although it's a bit of an oversimplification, when they run it, they win, and when they don't, they don't.


The call-to-ground is sounding even louder now that the Ravens' wide receiver corps is reeling from a string of debilitating injuries. There's no doubt about what the Ravens must do starting this Sunday against the Cleveland Browns at M&T Bank Stadium.

Play ground-and-pound football. Tote the rock. Go old school. Is there another suitable cliché?

With Steve Smith Sr. dealing with microfractures in his back (just typing that hurts), Breshad Perriman out indefinitely with a knee injury and Michael Campanaro out for the year, the Ravens are short on pass-catching playmakers. The Monday Morning Quarterback's Peter King is a Ravens proponent but called their wide receiver depth chart "the worst in the league right now."

That doesn't mean they should abandon the pass. As Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh said Monday, "We have to be good." Indeed, it's imperative in a pass-happy league that you keep up to some degree. If opponents know you can't pass (or run, for that matter), they've got you where they want you.

Whether it's with his healthy wideouts (Kamar Aiken, Marlon Brown, rookie Darren Waller and newcomer Chris Givens) or his young tight ends (Crockett Gillmore, Nick Boyle and Maxx Williams), Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco needs to make sure the passing game still produces.

A healthy run-pass balance is the goal.

I like Flacco's chances of still being able to move the chains with his arm. Aiken, Waller and Boyle sounds like a law firm more than a trio of receivers who could sink the Steelers, but all three contributed key receptions in Pittsburgh.

Whether they can consistently contribute is a legitimate question, though, which is why the running game needs to flourish. That's the foundation, where everything begins on offense in Baltimore.

The necessary components seemingly are in place. Forsett looked like his Pro Bowl self in Pittsburgh, darting through traffic to make gains. The line struggled in the first three games, but holes opened in Pittsburgh. The return of tackle Eugene Monroe from a concussion should help.

It's a bit of a mystery why the running game stumbled to start the season, but it seemed to find its footing.

Cleveland's defense will only add to the idea that the Ravens should run it Sunday. The Browns are ranked No. 31 in the league in rushing defense and No. 29 in yards allowed per rush – a whopping 4.8 per carry.

With that in mind, Ravens Offensive Coordinator Mark Trestman shouldn't feel compelled to start Sunday's game with three passing plays, as he did in Pittsburgh without success – a three-and-out. The Ravens ran effectively for most of the rest of that night, though, and Trestman seemed to gain confidence in his ground game as the game unfolded.

"Sometimes you have to keep pounding that rock," Harbaugh said Monday, "because (Pittsburgh) made a lot of plays against the run, especially early, and finally it kind of opened up toward the end there a little bit more. But it's always important for us. It's something that we count on doing well, and we need to continue to improve. I don't think we're where we need to be with the run game, yet. That's something we need to continue to work on really hard."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Eisenberg: Here's What Matters Most for the Ravens in 2022

The focus on quarterback Lamar Jackson's contract situation is understandable, but his on-field performance will be the centerpiece of Baltimore's efforts to return to the playoffs.
news

Eisenberg 50 Words or Less: Reported Melvin Gordon Interest Isn't Surprising

It's hard to remember when there was less certainty about what the Ravens will do in the first round, due to their having so many needs.
news

Eisenberg: What the Ravens Can (And Can't) Control

The Ravens' 2022 roster building has been about controlling several parts of the game, but the healthy return of Ronnie Stanley may be the most important of all.
news

Eisenberg 50 Words or Less: Don't Discount Unique Take on Lamar Jackson's Contract Situation

Baltimore's franchise quarterback says 'I love my Ravens' to those speculating about his future.
news

Eisenberg: No Need for Ravens to "Panic" or "Rush"

Some of their AFC rivals have made headlines with splashy moves, but they should stay the course with their usual blueprint.
news

Eisenberg: Ravens Right to Prioritize Patrick Ricard

No player better embodies who the Ravens are and what they want to look like in 2022 and beyond.
news

Eisenberg 50 Words or Less: Ravens' Urgency Is Apparent in Free Agency

Seldom are the Ravens willing to take swings when the costs are higher, but Eric DeCosta said Baltimore was 'probably a little embarrassed' not to make the playoffs.
news

Eisenberg: We Should Have Seen It Coming

The Ravens quietly telegraphed they'd probably be in the market for a free agent safety such as Marcus Williams, who could help them compete in the AFC North.
news

Eisenberg 50 Words or Less: First-Round Cornerback Is Now More Likely

Although Tavon Young's release was not a surprise, it significantly increases the likelihood that the Ravens will draft a cornerback with their first-round pick.
news

Eisenberg: I'm Not Feeling Lamar Jackson Contract Drama

He could be the Ravens' quarterback for three more years without signing a new deal. I can't hyperventilate that long.
news

Eisenberg 50 Words or Less: Ravens Should Add Another Tight End

Not hearing a ton of chatter about this but I'd be surprised if the Ravens don't try to add a tight end who is a more viable second receiving option after Mark Andrews.
news

Eisenberg: Is Ravens' Veteran WR Habit About to End?

Almost every year, they've added wide receivers with track records to bolster their passing game. But 2022 might be the year they don't do it.
2400x1000-renovations
Enter The Auction
Shop Now
Follow Us
Advertising