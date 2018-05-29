Eisenberg: Impressions and Other Ravens Thoughts After Small Sample Size 

May 29, 2018 at 11:33 AM
Baltimore Ravens Columnist John Eisenberg
John Eisenberg

Baltimore Ravens Columnist

052918_Eisenberg_Hurst

Impressions and other thoughts (all based on an admittedly brief sample size consisting of last week's open-to-the-media Organized Team Activity practice):

Ravens May Get What They Wished for With Hayden Hurst

From the outset, Hayden Hurst has been the Ravens' '"other" 2018 first-round draft pick, i.e., the one who isn't Lamar Jackson.

Jackson certainly fielded more questions at their shared introductory press conference last month, and not surprisingly, more eyes were focused on the new quarterback, as opposed to the new tight end, when the team practiced before the media at the Under Armour Performance Center last week.

It's easy to forget the Ravens took Hurst before they picked Jackson, anointing him as the top tight end in the 2018 draft when they selected him No. 25 overall.

Watching practice last week, it was easy to see what they like so much about him.

The 6-foot-3, 250-pound Hurst was a huge target, but he also was fast and agile enough to get downfield and get open, and his hands were the surest of any tight end on the field. I was reminded of the succinct praise offered by Joe Hortiz, the Ravens' director of college scouting, after Hurst was selected: "He catches everything."

With its emphasis on two distinctly different skills – blocking and catching – tight end can be a tough position for rookies. It's not always easy to carve out significant playing time. But the Ravens drafted Hurst, 25, for need, because they lacked a primary tight end. Their hope is he'll be able to contribute right away, and if first impressions count for anything, they might get their wish.

Flacco-Crabtree Off to a Better Start Than Flacco-Maclin

Joe Flacco made it clear in his session with the media that he is enjoying throwing to Michael Crabtree, describing the Ravens' new receiver as a "crafty" and original route runner.

"He knows when to break away from guys and how to get open. He's really good at doing that," said Flacco, who added that throwing to Crabtree in practice would help him learn how the two can connect in games.

That's the sound of a quarterback and receiver developing chemistry, and it struck me that Flacco and Crabtree are getting the opportunity that Flacco and Jeremy Maclin did NOT get in 2017 because Maclin didn't sign until June and Flacco missed all of training camp with a back injury. Their first chance to really work together came in the regular-season opener.

Maclin's single season in Baltimore was disappointing and he remains without employment for 2018, which doesn't reflect well on what scouts think of him now. But an underrated aspect of his time here was the fact that he and the quarterback didn't have enough practice time to develop an on-field rapport.

This year, Crabtree signed in March, Flacco appears healthy and they're off to a much better start.

Time to Stop Overlooking Offensive Lineman Jermaine Eluemunor

Second-year offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor gets overlooked in conversations about his position group, but that might need to change.

With Marshal Yanda still sidelined as he recovers from an ankle injury, Eluemunor ran with the starting O-line last week alongside tackles Ronnie Stanley and James Hurst, guard Alex Lewis and center Matt Skura.

Yanda is expected to reclaim a starting job, likely consigning Eluemunor to a reserve role. But the fact that the 2017 fifth-round pick was a first-teamer in practice last week after starting two games as a rookie indicates that the Ravens see him a viable puzzle piece who could eventually claim a larger role.

Rewarding a Point on Kickoffs Is Not a Bad Idea

Although he was mostly just having fun with the idea, Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh acknowledged that the group of special teams coaches and experts who recently helped re-write the kickoff rules actually discussed whether to award a team a point for kicking the ball through the uprights on a kickoff.

That rule is a staple in the Canadian Football League, which I covered for a couple of years in the 1990s when Baltimore had a team. While the CFL's brand of football couldn't compare overall with the NFL's, it was wide-open and exciting. And the kickoff point, known as a "single" or "rouge," was one of those rules that made the CFL interesting.

I'm all for the NFL adopting it.

Related Content

news

Eisenberg: Time to Let Others Do the Talking

After covering sports for 38 years in Baltimore, John Eisenberg is retiring from his regular column.

news

Eisenberg: Here's What Matters Most for the Ravens in 2022

The focus on quarterback Lamar Jackson's contract situation is understandable, but his on-field performance will be the centerpiece of Baltimore's efforts to return to the playoffs.

news

Eisenberg 50 Words or Less: Reported Melvin Gordon Interest Isn't Surprising

It's hard to remember when there was less certainty about what the Ravens will do in the first round, due to their having so many needs.

news

Eisenberg: What the Ravens Can (And Can't) Control

The Ravens' 2022 roster building has been about controlling several parts of the game, but the healthy return of Ronnie Stanley may be the most important of all.

news

Eisenberg 50 Words or Less: Don't Discount Unique Take on Lamar Jackson's Contract Situation

Baltimore's franchise quarterback says 'I love my Ravens' to those speculating about his future.

news

Eisenberg: No Need for Ravens to "Panic" or "Rush"

Some of their AFC rivals have made headlines with splashy moves, but they should stay the course with their usual blueprint.

news

Eisenberg: Ravens Right to Prioritize Patrick Ricard

No player better embodies who the Ravens are and what they want to look like in 2022 and beyond.

news

Eisenberg 50 Words or Less: Ravens' Urgency Is Apparent in Free Agency

Seldom are the Ravens willing to take swings when the costs are higher, but Eric DeCosta said Baltimore was 'probably a little embarrassed' not to make the playoffs.

news

Eisenberg: We Should Have Seen It Coming

The Ravens quietly telegraphed they'd probably be in the market for a free agent safety such as Marcus Williams, who could help them compete in the AFC North.

news

Eisenberg 50 Words or Less: First-Round Cornerback Is Now More Likely

Although Tavon Young's release was not a surprise, it significantly increases the likelihood that the Ravens will draft a cornerback with their first-round pick.

news

Eisenberg: I'm Not Feeling Lamar Jackson Contract Drama

He could be the Ravens' quarterback for three more years without signing a new deal. I can't hyperventilate that long.

news

Eisenberg 50 Words or Less: Ravens Should Add Another Tight End

Not hearing a ton of chatter about this but I'd be surprised if the Ravens don't try to add a tight end who is a more viable second receiving option after Mark Andrews.

Enter The Auction
Shop Now
Advertising