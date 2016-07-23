Eisenberg: It's Clear Ravens Will Roll Out A Whole Lot Of 'New' In 2016

Jul 23, 2016 at 03:16 AM
Eisenberg_John
John Eisenberg

Baltimore Ravens Columnist

23_eisenberg_news.jpg


When the Ravens' decision-makers met with the media in early January to dissect the team's disappointing 2015 season, they didn't throw up their hands and admit to being awful.

"The close losses, the tough losses, they piled up," Owner Steve Bisciotti said.

Oh, they didn't just shrug it off and attribute the season to a few bad bounces; they admitted their 5-11 record was warranted. But the longer they spoke, the more they identified injuries and turnovers, not roster architecture, as primary factors in their calculus of defeat. Asked what about the team needed to be fixed during the offseason, Bisciotti said, "I really don't think a lot has to be done."

Going forward, the owner concluded that day, "I hope we don't have as many injuries, and I hope we have a whole lot more turnovers. Yes, I think those kind of differences would get us back to where we want to be."

It's fair to say the organization's stance raised eyebrows around town: Seriously, they aren't going to take a chisel to the roster after THAT season?

That's not how the offseason played out, though. The Ravens eventually did partake in some aggressive roster engineering. They took a rare dip into the pricey first wave of free agency, coming away with the law firm of Weddle, Wallace and Watson. They turned all 11 of their 2016 draft picks into players instead of packaging several in a deal.

In the end, as they wrap up their offseason and open training camp this week at the Under Armour Performance Center, it's clear the Ravens will roll out a whole lot of "new" in 2016. Here are several ways to measure it:

  • More than one-third of the 90 players on their training camp roster (32, by my count) weren't Ravens at the end of last season. That's well above the average amount of yearly turnover for an NFL team.
  • Their 11-man draft class is their largest in 13 years, tied for the second largest in franchise history, and if the Ravens' past handling of rookies is any indication, most will make the team.
  • Their projected starting lineup includes two new faces on the offensive line, Ronnie Stanley at left tackle and John Urschel at left guard; a new tight end, Benjamin Watson; a new wide receiver, Mike Wallace; two new defensive backs, safety Eric Weddle and slot corner Jerraud Powers; and a new inside linebacker (to be determined) to replace Daryl Smith.

That's close to one-third of the lineup turning over already, and more changes could arise before the season opener against the Buffalo Bills at M&T Bank Stadium on Sept. 11. Alex Lewis, a rookie offensive lineman, has opened a lot of eyes with his size and nastiness. If Dennis Pitta and Breshad Perriman are healthy enough for roles in the offense after not playing a down in 2015, the pass-catching rotation will be altered that much more.

Why have the Ravens ended up making so many changes after initially saying they didn't think much was needed?

The salary cap, as always, played a role; the Ravens wanted to retain guard Kelechi Osemele, but they couldn't match the bid of the Oakland Raiders, who had more cap space. There's no telling how things would have played out if Osemele had stayed – possibly quite differently.

Some of the change can be chalked up to typical roster evolution, as in the case of Daryl Smith, who was still a productive defensive player, but at 34, a cap casualty waiting to happen.

In the end, I think the Ravens just saw needs they weren't sure they could fill in-house, prompting them to jump into free agency for a secondary stabilizer (Weddle), a bona fide deep threat (Wallace) and a dependable tight end (Watson) whose presence enables Offensive Coordinator Marc Trestman to utilize the two-tight-end sets he favors but couldn't use because of injuries at the position in 2015.

I don't think the Ravens were wrong to think injuries and a poor turnover ratio had a lot to do with their 2015 season, but I also think they weren't wrong to go ahead and make significant changes to their roster.

If a 5-11 record doesn't suggest such moves are warranted, what does?

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Sammy Watkins: 'Feels like a team that's ready to win the Super Bowl'

The Ravens' veteran wide receiver was on the practice field with Lamar Jackson for the first time Wednesday. He found it pretty thrilling.
news

Eisenberg: Why Moving Bozeman to Center Is a Very Big Deal

Snaps from center became a problem for the Ravens in 2020. They're looking for a long-term solution.
news

Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

Latest thoughts on Lamar Jackson's contract extension, which players look more sculpted, and observations of a couple intriguing young tight ends.
news

Eisenberg: Ravens Are Helping Marquise Brown Avoid Mark Clayton's Path

One of the Ravens' priorities this offseason is making sure Marquise Brown becomes the player they envisioned.
news

Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

Patrick Queen will develop into a defensive cornerstone. How I expect Joe Flacco would react to Hollywood Brown taking his jersey number. An early prediction on Ravens' 2021 win total.
news

Eisenberg: A Reminder That Good Times Are Ahead

A tennis match, of all things, was a vivid reminder of what makes sports so much fun – the fans.
news

Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

Odafe Oweh projects as a three-down defender. The Ravens draft big-school prospects but are still looking for small-school undrafted gems.
news

Eisenberg: Five Takeaways From Ravens' 2021 Schedule

There are plenty of 'wow' moments looking at this year's schedule and the late start to AFC North games is the biggest of all.
news

Eisenberg: Ravens' 2021 Roster Isn't Hard to Predict

With an influx of young talent in recent years, the Ravens don't have many starting positions, or even roster spots, up for grabs.
news

Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

Alejandro Villanueva was a better immediate option than any tackle the Ravens could have had in the draft. Plus, why Baltimore hasn't immediately added a veteran edge rusher and the biggest need in 2022.
news

Eisenberg: Ravens Have Put the Pieces Around Lamar Jackson

While the Ravens have done about as much as they can around their quarterback, they're also counting on him doing his part.
news

Eisenberg: Five Thoughts on Ravens' 2021 Draft Class

Breaking down how the top picks will instantly help, the lack of an offensive tackle, the plan at wide receiver and more.
Advertising