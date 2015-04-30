Eisenberg: Joe Flacco Will Love This Pick





Now they have that speed dimension. Perriman's 40-yard dash time is one of the fastest ever. With Flacco throwing to him, Smith mentoring him and Trestman drawing up plays for him, he's in quite a situation for a young receiver.

"I know it's a great opportunity," he said Thursday night.

It might take me a few days to get used to the fact that the Ravens actually did this. Their style is to use the high end of the draft to add building blocks, fortify the guts of their team. They hadn't drafted an offensive player with a first-round pick since 2008. They hadn't drafted a wide receiver or running back with a first-round pick since 2005.

Honestly, when the night started, I thought they would end up taking a defensive player such as cornerback Marcus Peters or pass rusher Shane Ray.

But as the first round unfolded, it became clear that a handful of highly-rated receivers would be available when the Ravens picked. Miami's Phillip Dorsett and Arizona State's Jaelen Strong were also available as well as Perriman.

But the Ravens weren't just looking to fill one of their biggest needs. They were looking to fill the need with one player in particular.

Head Coach John Harbaugh told WBAL late Thursday night that the team had Perriman rated as the "14th or 15th" best player in the draft, making it clear why they were so elated to get him at No. 26. GM Ozzie Newsome said the team probably would have traded out of the first round if Perriman hadn't been available.

If I'm reading between those lines correctly, he was the last highly-rated player on their board who was still available when their turn came. No wonder Newsome turned in the pick less than two minutes into the Ravens' allotted 10-minute window. He knew he had his man, another value selection near the bottom of the first round.

The Ravens still have a handful of other needs they need to address with their nine remaining picks over the next two days. Don't be surprised if they make a trade, package several of those picks to move up and grab a player in the second or third round Friday night. They could use a pass-catching tight end and they need to bolster their depth at cornerback.