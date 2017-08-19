Eisenberg: Lots of Concerning Questions Surrounding Ravens Offense, and They're All Fair

Aug 19, 2017 at 02:56 AM
Baltimore Ravens Columnist John Eisenberg
John Eisenberg

Baltimore Ravens Columnist

19_Eisenberg_RoadGames_news.jpg


When the Ravens traded veteran center Jeremy Zuttah to the San Francisco 49ers in March, they had a plan in mind for their offensive line. They wanted to get bigger and more physical up front, in part to underscore their re-commitment to the running game.

It wasn't that Zuttah couldn't handle the job. He had started 41 games for the Ravens since 2014. In 2016, Pro Football Focus rated him the No. 17 center in the NFL -- right in the middle of the pack.

No matter. The Ravens were moving on. They had a plan.

But then stuff happened. John Urschel, the likely replacement for Zuttah, abruptly retired as training camp began. Rookie guard Nico Siragusa was lost to a season-ending knee injury. Starting guard Alex Lewis was lost to a season-ending shoulder injury.

So much for the plan.

I'm sure the Ravens still want to get bigger up front, but after experiencing so much subtraction, it was time for them to address a more basic concern. They had to make sure they have five healthy, starting-caliber linemen.

That's why they re-signed Zuttah Friday, some five months after trading him. He was cut by the 49ers on Aug. 10, and it's not yet clear whether he'll start ahead of Ryan Jensen, but regardless, he becomes an experienced option – maybe not the rumbler the Ravens envisioned, but someone who can be trusted to handle the job.

If that makes the Ravens sound a tad desperate, well, I think that's a pretty fair depiction of their attitude about their entire offense right now. With the regular-season opener three weeks away, they're still dealing with injuries and uncertainty throughout their lineup on that side of the ball, not just up front.

I mean, where on offense can they say they're completely satisfied and pleased with where things stand?

Not at quarterback, that's for sure. Their starter, Joe Flacco, isn't practicing because of a back injury and won't play until the season opener. Can he go from zero to 60 and play well immediately after missing so much time? Will he and his receivers have chemistry? Most importantly, will his back hold up?

Fair questions, all.

In the backfield, with Kenneth Dixon lost for the season, is there enough talent to man the ramped-up running game the Ravens want? Again, it's a fair question. Terrance West is the acknowledged starter, Danny Woodhead is a pro's pro and Buck Allen has looked good, but I think the Ravens are watching who gets cut elsewhere and continually weighing alternatives. What does that say?

At tight end, well, there's been more subtraction there than at any other position. Dennis Pitta, Crockett Gillmore and Darren Waller are all gone, leaving Nick Boyle, a rugged blocker with 24 career receptions; Benjamin Watson, the team's oldest player at 37; and Maxx Williams, a young player trying to come back from a new kind of knee surgery. Is there enough speed and playmaking?

Oddly enough, if there's any position that looks pretty solid, it's wide receiver, one of the team's biggest concerns through much of the offseason. Mike Wallace and Jeremy Maclin provide a capable one-two punch of veterans with track records. If Michael Campanaro can stay healthy, he looks like he can help.

Even at receiver, though, there's uncertainty in the form of Breshad Perriman's hamstring injury, which has sidelined him for much of training camp and all of the preseason so far. When will he be healthy enough to run at top speed and contribute?

Look, it could be that the Ravens attain clarity on all of these questions and issues by the time the regular season begins. If Flacco comes back sharp, that alone would make the whole picture look better.

But let's not mince words here. There are a lot of issues at play, a lot of moving parts that need to get synchronized – in a hurry.

I don't want to echo Chicken Little because it's too soon for that, but if you're asking me whether it's right to be concerned about the offense, my short, simple answer is yes.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Eisenberg: Time to Let Others Do the Talking

After covering sports for 38 years in Baltimore, John Eisenberg is retiring from his regular column.

news

Eisenberg: Here's What Matters Most for the Ravens in 2022

The focus on quarterback Lamar Jackson's contract situation is understandable, but his on-field performance will be the centerpiece of Baltimore's efforts to return to the playoffs.

news

Eisenberg 50 Words or Less: Reported Melvin Gordon Interest Isn't Surprising

It's hard to remember when there was less certainty about what the Ravens will do in the first round, due to their having so many needs.

news

Eisenberg: What the Ravens Can (And Can't) Control

The Ravens' 2022 roster building has been about controlling several parts of the game, but the healthy return of Ronnie Stanley may be the most important of all.

news

Eisenberg 50 Words or Less: Don't Discount Unique Take on Lamar Jackson's Contract Situation

Baltimore's franchise quarterback says 'I love my Ravens' to those speculating about his future.

news

Eisenberg: No Need for Ravens to "Panic" or "Rush"

Some of their AFC rivals have made headlines with splashy moves, but they should stay the course with their usual blueprint.

news

Eisenberg: Ravens Right to Prioritize Patrick Ricard

No player better embodies who the Ravens are and what they want to look like in 2022 and beyond.

news

Eisenberg 50 Words or Less: Ravens' Urgency Is Apparent in Free Agency

Seldom are the Ravens willing to take swings when the costs are higher, but Eric DeCosta said Baltimore was 'probably a little embarrassed' not to make the playoffs.

news

Eisenberg: We Should Have Seen It Coming

The Ravens quietly telegraphed they'd probably be in the market for a free agent safety such as Marcus Williams, who could help them compete in the AFC North.

news

Eisenberg 50 Words or Less: First-Round Cornerback Is Now More Likely

Although Tavon Young's release was not a surprise, it significantly increases the likelihood that the Ravens will draft a cornerback with their first-round pick.

news

Eisenberg: I'm Not Feeling Lamar Jackson Contract Drama

He could be the Ravens' quarterback for three more years without signing a new deal. I can't hyperventilate that long.

news

Eisenberg 50 Words or Less: Ravens Should Add Another Tight End

Not hearing a ton of chatter about this but I'd be surprised if the Ravens don't try to add a tight end who is a more viable second receiving option after Mark Andrews.

Find Tickets
Find Tickets Here
Learn More
Advertising