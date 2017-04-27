Eisenberg: Not A Sexy Pick, But A Very Sound One

Since the 2016 season ended, they've signed safety Tony Jefferson and cornerback Brandon Carr in free agency, and re-signed Lardarius Webb for depth. That's a serious investment, and now they've added another valuable asset to the mix, their first-round draft pick -- a tall, fast cornerback known for playing physical football.

Suddenly, the Ravens' cup runneth over in the secondary with Smith, Carr, Humphrey and Tavon Young at the corners and Jefferson and Eric Weddle at safety. The Ravens are deeper in quality players in their secondary than in any other area of their team.

Given the importance of defending the pass in today's NFL, I can't quibble with the emphasis … or the Humphrey pick.

Yes, they still have immediate needs to address, including several starting jobs. But they have three picks in the second and third rounds Friday night, and the season doesn't begin for months. So there are still opportunities and time, in other words.

Meanwhile, they've finally addressed an area that has been their biggest problem for several years. For too long, the Ravens have – no pun intended – tried to cut corners at the corners, going with a pair of starters and then fringe veterans and third-day draft picks as depth. Before Thursday night, they hadn't picked a cornerback in the first three rounds in six years.

Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh was frustrated enough to express his feelings publicly after the 2016 season, admitting he was tired of playing shorthanded in the secondary.

When asked Thursday night if his prayers had been answered about bolstering his pass defense, Harbaugh smiled and acknowledged that, yes, he was satisfied.