Eisenberg: One Thing Ravens Can Learn From Super Bowl Teams

Jan 21, 2020 at 11:11 AM
Eisenberg_John
John Eisenberg

Baltimore Ravens Columnist

012120_eisenberg

Once the teams playing in a Super Bowl become known, it's a teachable moment for the 30 teams that didn't get that far.

By comparing themselves to those at the pinnacle, those not in the game can see where they're lacking or what they need to work on to reach that pinnacle one day.

Some teams have a depressingly long must-do list, a clear sign they probably won't be making the Super Bowl anytime soon. Other teams are closer, but still have things to work on.

At different junctures in recent years, the Ravens have seen they needed a more explosive offense, better cornerbacks, more playmakers, etc. They aren't immune from having that teachable moment this year, too, but it's kind of a different experience.

The unveiling of the Super Bowl participants over the weekend only reaffirmed what the Ravens already knew, namely, that they were good enough to reach the Super Bowl this year. During the season, they beat one of the Super teams, the San Francisco 49ers, and had a better record than the other, the Kansas City Chiefs.

If the Ravens learned anything during a season in which they went 14-2, won 12 straight games, set a slew of records and sent 12 players to the Pro Bowl, including the presumptive league MVP, they learned they're an excellent team, quite capable of reaching that Super Bowl pinnacle.

The fact that they fell short doesn't mean they lacked the wherewithal.

Heading into 2020, their larger challenge is to maintain the caliber of play they consistently reached in 2019, as opposed to addressing various shortcomings that may have kept them down.

Of course, it can't be assumed they'll maintain that caliber. Every offseason brings changes, some expected, some out of the blue. Big swings in either direction are routine in the NFL.

A year ago, the 49ers went 4-12 and the Los Angeles Rams played in the Super Bowl. This year, the 49ers are in the Super Bowl and the Rams didn't make the playoffs.

Bottom line, having a Super Bowl-worthy team one year doesn't mean you're assured of having one the next year.

But almost all of the Ravens' swarm of Pro Bowlers will be back in 2020 along with both unit coordinators. That's a great head start. And yes, the Ravens can benefit from observing how the Chiefs and 49ers reached the Super Bowl – especially the Chiefs.

After falling two touchdowns behind the Tennessee Titans early in their divisional-round playoff game, the Ravens "didn't play our game," Head Coach John Harbaugh said last week, and they lost a shocker. The Chiefs had a similar experience – two, actually – and survived quite nicely.

The Chiefs were 24 points behind the Houston Texans in their divisional-round game and down 10 to the Titans early in Sunday's conference championship. Undaunted, they roared back to win both games.

What's the takeaway? Even though the Ravens went 14-2 against an extremely tough schedule, the Chiefs, it turned out, were better able to handle January-style adversity. They stayed calm, stuck to their blueprint and won.

I don't know if it's maturity, experience, both or something else entirely, but the Ravens have room to grow in that area.

Yes, they also can take other lessons from the Chiefs and 49ers. Having a stable of offensive playmakers certainly helped the Chiefs in those comebacks. The Ravens are building a stable, but need to keep building. As for the 49ers, their offensive and defensive fronts are just mauling people. The Ravens love that style. They can always get better at it.

But what they need to do, mostly, is take this year's disappointment and make it work for them, as the Chiefs did.

The Chiefs didn't get to the Super Bowl last season even though they knew they were good enough. A year later, they're tougher, more battled-tested and Super Bowl-bound.

If I'm the Ravens, that sounds like a narrative to emulate.

Related Content

news

News & Notes: Lamar Jackson Has No Explanation for Slow Starts But Seeks Solution

Dolphins head coach says he would have started Jacoby Brissett at quarterback if they played Tuesday. The talent of Baltimore's wide receivers was noticed by Marlon Humphrey back in training camp. Humphrey is happy for Jaylen Waddle's success, but wants to stop him Thursday night.
news

Le'Veon Bell Is Enjoying Life on the Other Side of the Ravens-Steelers Rivalry

The longtime Steeler has bounced around the past couple seasons but feels comfortable in his new home in Baltimore.
news

Rashod Bateman Has Started Hot But Is Looking for Breakout Game

The rookie first-round pick caught his first 11 passes all for first downs and his biggest play showed veteran savvy.
news

How to Watch, Listen, Live Stream Ravens vs. Dolphins

The Baltimore Ravens are back on the road for a Thursday Night Football showdown in Miami.
news

Eisenberg: Justin Tucker Actually Won the Vikings Game Twice

It's quite a statement about Justin Tucker that he is so strong and accurate with his leg that he can impact an opponent's strategy.
news

Late for Work 11/9: Lamar Jackson Is 'Best Player in the NFL,' Comparable to LeBron James

Marquise Brown has left no doubt that he's a No. 1 receiver. Should the Ravens sign free agent safety Tre Boston?
news

News & Notes: Ravens Plan 'Group Effort' to Replace DeShon Elliott

Matchups against Vikings factored into Jimmy Smith playing just one snap. Ravens preparing to face either Tua Tagovailoa or Jacoby Brissett. After playing 90 snaps on Sunday, the offense faces a short week to get ready for Thursday night.
news

Who's Practicing, Who's Not: Latavius Murray, Patrick Mekari Still Sidelined

Head Coach John Harbaugh thinks TE Nick Boyle 'will be ready' for Dolphins. WR Sammy Watkins and DT Brandon Williams are again practicing.
news

Devonta Freeman, Le'Veon Bell Deliver in the Clutch

Veteran running backs Devonta Freeman and Le'Veon Bell combined for 127 yards rushing Sunday, helping to spark the Ravens to a comeback victory.
news

Ravens Move Nick Boyle to 53-Man Roster

One of the NFL's best blocking tight ends is ready to rejoin the lineup almost a year after suffering a knee injury that required two surgeries.
news

Around the AFC North: Browns Maul Bengals After Parting Ways With Odell Beckham Jr.

Interceptions have become a big problem for Joe Burrow. T.J. Watt could strengthen his case for Defensive Player of the Year by shining on Monday Night Football.
news

What the Vikings Said After Overtime Loss to Ravens

The Vikings defense said it got worn down in the second half and Kirk Cousins explains why the Ravens defense slowed them down after a fast start.
Find Tickets
Shop Now
Advertising