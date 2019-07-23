Eisenberg: Predictions Offer Ravens Plenty of Motivation

If you're into monitoring predictions for how the Ravens will fare in 2019, I would suggest you take a couple of motion sickness pills as you get started.

It's already a bumpy ride. I don't expect it to get smoother.

Projections for the Ravens are, quite simply, all over the map. They're going to win. They're going to lose. They're going to the playoffs. They're going to crater.

Pill, please!

No, it's not uncommon for NFL teams outside of the extreme top and bottom tiers to receive a range of assessments. The league is unpredictable. Different eyes see different things.

But with the first full-squad training camp practice now just two days away, the degree of varying opinions on the 2019 Ravens seems especially dramatic.

If you want to feel optimistic, plenty of positive thoughts are out there. The NFL Network's Rich Eisen recently said the AFC North is "the Ravens' division to lose." I'm sure that buoyed spirits, as did the judgment of USA Today's Doug Farrar, who ranked the Ravens No. 9 in his training camp power rankings, ahead of the other three teams in the division.

Still need to see/hear more positivity? Connor Rogers, a host on Bleacher Report's "Stick to Football "podcast, also predicted an 11-5 record and second straight division title for the Ravens.

Those in the bullish camp seemingly base their optimism on the belief that: a) Lamar Jackson will improve as a passer in his second season; b) the defense will still rank among the league's best despite losing some core veterans; and c) a run-centric offense will thrive in a pass-centric league.