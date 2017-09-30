Eisenberg: Ravens Aren't in Desperation Mode, But Things Are Tense

Sep 30, 2017 at 02:47 AM
Baltimore Ravens Columnist John Eisenberg
John Eisenberg

Baltimore Ravens Columnist

30_Eisenberg_Steelers_news.jpg


I'm going to begin with a disclaimer: The Ravens are not – repeat, not – in desperation mode heading into Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at M&T Bank Stadium.

It's too early for that. They're tied for first in the AFC North. They've only lost one game.

When the season began, full disclosure, I thought it would be a good sign, a positive, if they carried a 2-1 record into this rivalry game. That's their record.

No, I didn't expect them to get to 2-1 as they did, by beating the Cincinnati Bengals on the road before losing badly to the Jacksonville Jaguars in London.

I certainly didn't see 44-7 coming. I'm sure they didn't, either.

But the Ravens are still in decent enough position heading into Sunday that they don't necessarily have to win.

Sure, a home loss to Pittsburgh is the last thing they need. But when the season began, I also thought it would be a positive if they went 3-2 to start, taking into account the caliber of the schedule and the lack of home games. They can reach 3-2 with a split of Sunday's game and next week's road contest against the Oakland Raiders.

You get my drift, right? Big game Sunday, really big, really need it, but the season is young.

So … no desperation mode.

But that doesn't mean things aren't a little tense around the Under Armour Performance Center. Because they are. And not solely due to 44-7.

Injuries continue to pile up, nibbling away at the depth chart like an army of rats. I don't know when the Ravens reach the Popeye point, when they shout, "That's all I can stand and I can't stand no more." But they're close to the brink at a couple of positions, and unlike Popeye, they can't just open some spinach and fix everything.

No NFL team has more players on injured reserve. Brent Urban, just coming into his own, became No. 16 when he suffered a Lisfranc injury in London. The week before, Marshal Yanda, an irreplaceable lineman, became No. 15 with an ankle fracture.

As much as the Ravens want to beat the Steelers Sunday, they might settle for playing 60 minutes without another season-ending injury.

It's no excuse for losing. But injuries are pushing the Ravens perilously deep into their depth chart on the offensive line, at tight end and now, possibly, up front on defense. Brandon Williams won't play Sunday, which means two-thirds of the Opening Day defensive line won't suit up.

The steady drip of subtraction has the organization scrambling, as evidenced by the widely reported news that a handful of veterans have restructured their contracts in the past few weeks.

The last thing the Ravens want is to kick any financial obligations down the road, and they aren't doing it to clear space for some eye-popping move that would pay dividends in 2017. It's too late for that. They're doing it because injuries are forcing them to continually add players.

Those circumstances would make any organization tense, as would several other issues the Ravens are dealing with, starting with the fact that their passing game is ranked last in the league. Their No. 4-ranked running game has been a nice surprise, but their passing game has been missing in action.

With the Steelers and their many playmakers in town, it's time for that passing game to awaken.

There's also the fact that quarterback Joe Flacco has thrown an interception in nine straight games. Here's a prediction: If that streak ends Sunday, the Ravens win.

Add the yardage the defense has allowed in the past two games to the injuries, etc., and you've got a team still trying to organize its pieces and establish a consistent path to success – a circumstance they share with every other NFL team, by the way, but nonetheless, one that can produce restless nights.

The good news for the Ravens is there's no place like home in their rivalry with the Steelers, who haven't won at M&T Bank Stadium since 2012. Another win won't be easily achieved Sunday, but it sure would help calm some jangled nerves.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Eisenberg: Time to Let Others Do the Talking

After covering sports for 38 years in Baltimore, John Eisenberg is retiring from his regular column.

news

Eisenberg: Here's What Matters Most for the Ravens in 2022

The focus on quarterback Lamar Jackson's contract situation is understandable, but his on-field performance will be the centerpiece of Baltimore's efforts to return to the playoffs.

news

Eisenberg 50 Words or Less: Reported Melvin Gordon Interest Isn't Surprising

It's hard to remember when there was less certainty about what the Ravens will do in the first round, due to their having so many needs.

news

Eisenberg: What the Ravens Can (And Can't) Control

The Ravens' 2022 roster building has been about controlling several parts of the game, but the healthy return of Ronnie Stanley may be the most important of all.

news

Eisenberg 50 Words or Less: Don't Discount Unique Take on Lamar Jackson's Contract Situation

Baltimore's franchise quarterback says 'I love my Ravens' to those speculating about his future.

news

Eisenberg: No Need for Ravens to "Panic" or "Rush"

Some of their AFC rivals have made headlines with splashy moves, but they should stay the course with their usual blueprint.

news

Eisenberg: Ravens Right to Prioritize Patrick Ricard

No player better embodies who the Ravens are and what they want to look like in 2022 and beyond.

news

Eisenberg 50 Words or Less: Ravens' Urgency Is Apparent in Free Agency

Seldom are the Ravens willing to take swings when the costs are higher, but Eric DeCosta said Baltimore was 'probably a little embarrassed' not to make the playoffs.

news

Eisenberg: We Should Have Seen It Coming

The Ravens quietly telegraphed they'd probably be in the market for a free agent safety such as Marcus Williams, who could help them compete in the AFC North.

news

Eisenberg 50 Words or Less: First-Round Cornerback Is Now More Likely

Although Tavon Young's release was not a surprise, it significantly increases the likelihood that the Ravens will draft a cornerback with their first-round pick.

news

Eisenberg: I'm Not Feeling Lamar Jackson Contract Drama

He could be the Ravens' quarterback for three more years without signing a new deal. I can't hyperventilate that long.

news

Eisenberg 50 Words or Less: Ravens Should Add Another Tight End

Not hearing a ton of chatter about this but I'd be surprised if the Ravens don't try to add a tight end who is a more viable second receiving option after Mark Andrews.

Find Tickets
Find Tickets Here
Advertising