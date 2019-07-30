Eisenberg: Ravens' Coordinators Are Extremely Important to 2019 Success

Every NFL team puts faith in its offensive and defensive coordinators, but I can't imagine there's another team counting on their OC and DC more than the Ravens in 2019.

Greg Roman, in his first year as OC, and Don (Wink) Martindale, in his second year as DC, both figure extra prominently in the calculus for success the organization has devised.

Yes, it's ultimately a players' game. And yes, Head Coach John Harbaugh ultimately is in charge.

But Roman and Martindale are EIP – extremely important people – surpassed by few as potential difference-makers in the Ravens' efforts this season.

The big news about the team, of course, is the reimagining of the offense in the wake of the change from Joe Flacco to Lamar Jackson at quarterback. The pro football world is closely monitoring this shift from a generally pass-oriented attack to a more run-centric brand that takes advantage of Jackson's unique skills. It's a pretty radical move, and at the risk of oversimplifying, the Ravens basically handed the project to Roman and said, "Here, you do it."

He'll protest that depiction – his staff testifies to his desire for collaboration as one of his strengths. No doubt, the ideas and fingerprints of assistant coach David Culley, hired as a passing-game architect, will also be evident this fall, as well as contributions from others.

Nonetheless, the new offense is irrefutably Roman's baby, very much a "G-Ro" production (to use his nickname).