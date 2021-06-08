Eisenberg: Ravens' Latest Outside-the-Box Idea Looks Promising

Jun 08, 2021 at 11:00 AM
Eisenberg_John
John Eisenberg

Baltimore Ravens Columnist

060821-Eisenberg
Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Left: WR Coach Tee Martin; Right: Pass Game Specialist Keith Williams

The Ravens' digital media crew pulled an excellent April Fool's Day prank a few years ago, reporting that the Ravens would cross the Atlantic Ocean on a boat to play the Jacksonville Jaguars in London.

Supported by a video in which Head Coach John Harbaugh praised the idea, it fooled quite a few folks.

Reality quickly set in, but looking back, the prank worked in part because the Ravens have never been shy about embracing outside-the-box ideas. Who knows what they'll do?

Traveling by boat to a game sounded wacky, but at one point, so did the idea of using math to help you win games. The Ravens have done that with their full-on embrace of analytics.

They've also embraced sports science, high-tech physiology, to minimize injuries. Remember when they put the findings of a sleep study to use when they played a bunch of games in different time zones?

The fact that they use a run-oriented offense in a pass-happy league might be the best example of all.

But another example has arisen this year with the potential for significant impact. Harbaugh has put not one but two new assistants in charge of the team's wide receivers.

Tee Martin is the actual position coach. Keith Williams, a route-running guru also working with the tight ends and running backs, has the title pass of Pass Game Specialist.

"I don't think people have ever seen anything like this before," Martin said last week. "I thought Coach Harbaugh was really outside the box and really ahead of the game when he came up with this idea."

Martin helped the University of Tennessee win a national title as a quarterback and has become a respected coach of receivers and passing games in general after stops at Kentucky, Southern Cal and Tennessee.

Williams coached receivers at Nebraska before becoming a private coach for Tyreek Hill, Davante Adams and the Ravens' Sammy Watkins, among others.

From the moment I heard about it, I liked the idea of them working together.

With two first-round picks, two third-round picks and two Day 3 picks since 2019, the Ravens have made it clear they want to build a formidable set of young receivers. Giving the job to Martin and Williams seems like a fresh idea with a great chance to succeed.

"I think it's one of the best situations that any young wide receiver or any receiver can be in," Watkins said last week. "You have (in Williams) a route guru, then you have (in Martin) a great coach who knows just about any concept (and) how to coach those concepts."

Coming in, they knew each other a bit. Their college teams played and they also met on the recruiting trail.

Watching them during open OTA practices, Williams is a high-energy presence, Martin more even-keeled. But both are constantly in the receivers' ears.

"We complement each other," Martin said. "Keith is very, very passionate on the field. He coaches with a lot of passion, a lot of detail. He's really into the techniques, drill work, things of that nature. I come in as the guy who's coaching the wide receivers, doing the installations, and also technique and all those things as well.

"I'm learning from him. He's learning from me. It's a great working relationship."

The goal is to help the young receivers blossom by stressing fundamentals and commitment to the craft; and for the Ravens to get what they need from the position without having to add a veteran.

"It's still early to pass judgment," Martin said. "What I can speak to is we've improved on details, fundamentals and techniques of route running all the way down to stance and starts, how we get off the line of scrimmage in terms of releases, top of the routes, being more efficient at the top of the routes, creating more separation, and ultimately, catching the ball and making plays."

Watkins, who has played for four teams in eight years in the NFL, already sees the benefit.

"We haven't really gotten too deeply involved with a lot of stuff yet," he said, "but (it is) a great situation when you're doing fundamentals with (Williams) and you're getting great coaching from both guys, correlating, piggybacking off each other. And just to have two guys on hand, and two great guys, is definitely what you need to try to be great in this league. We have that here."

Related Content

news

John Harbaugh Reacts to Jim Fassel's Death

Head Coach John Harbaugh had great admiration for Jim Fassel, former head coach of the New York Giants who passed away Monday at age 71.
news

Ravens Sign Veteran Offensive Lineman Michael Schofield

Baltimore has added veteran offensive lineman Michael Schofield, who will be on the field Tuesday for OTAs.
news

Late for Work 6/8: Lamar Jackson's Supporting Cast Could Be 'Elite'

Ravens rank No. 4 in the NFL for best offseasons. Five veterans who could help the Ravens via trade or free agency. Extending Gus Edwards is another smart move by General Manager Eric DeCosta. Former Ravens Offensive Coordinator Jim Fassel dies.
news

Ravens Agree to Two-Year Extension With Gus Edwards 

Baltimore's powerful and reliable running back has reached agreement on a contract extension through 2023.
news

Joe Flacco Weighs in on the No. 5 Jersey Drama

Quarterback Joe Flacco does not have a problem with Marquise Brown wearing his former No. 5 jersey.
news

Around the AFC North: Ben Roethlisberger Having Fun Working With New Offensive Coordinator

Myles Garrett says he's "retiring" from basketball. The Bengals plan to use Ja'Marr Chase both outside and in the slot.
news

SociaLight: Rashod Bateman Throws First Pitch at Orioles Game

Rookie wide receiver Rashod Bateman is the latest Raven to throw out a ceremonial first pitch, and others want to join in.
news

Late for Work 6/7: Reaction to Ravens Not Landing Julio Jones

Ravens reportedly discussed trade for top receiver prior to draft. Focus shifts on developing a young receiving core. The pass rush is still among the biggest questions. Who can the Ravens not afford to lose to injury?
news

Bradley Bozeman "Pumped" About Switch to Center

After spending the past two seasons as a starting left guard, Bradley Bozeman is preparing for a return to center, the position he played at Alabama.
news

Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

The backup quarterback competition is going to be good. Standout performances from Day 3 draft picks. A win-win-win announcement.
news

Ravens Waive Kenji Bahar

Baltimore native and former Calvert Hall quarterback Kenji Bahar was released on Friday.
Advertising