Eisenberg: Ravens Make Loud Statement With Biggest Free Agent Purchase

Mar 14, 2017 at 04:19 AM
Eisenberg_John
John Eisenberg

Baltimore Ravens Columnist

14_Eisenberg_news.jpg


Some free agent signings make a loud statement about a team's intentions, and that is certainly the case with the Ravens' big-money deal with nose tackle Brandon Williams.

By investing major resources to retain the big guy in the middle of their defense, the Ravens said, "We care about stopping the run. We're going to do our best to make sure we stop the run."

Yes, Williams is a multi-dimensional player, more than just a run stopper. "He also does a good job of pushing the pocket," Ravens GM Ozzie Newsome said Monday. And yes, it takes more than one widebody centerpiece to forge a stout run defense. Other linemen, linebackers and defensive backs are involved. When the Ravens yielded on the ground late last season, it was mostly at the edges of their fortification.

But a nose tackle is the backbone of the effort, and Williams, 28, is one of the game's best. By making him their highest-paid player besides Joe Flacco, the Ravens made it clear how much they still value one of their longstanding commandments, "Thou Shalt Stop the Run."

But are they right to still focus so intently – and so expensively – on that element of the game? It's a fair question.

The NFL becomes more passing-centric every year. That's no secret. League-wide, teams ran on 51.5 percent of their offensive snaps a half-century ago, 46.8 percent a decade ago and 42.1 percent in 2016. The trend is easy to spot, and the New England Patriots' success will only exacerbate the situation. They've won two of the past three Super Bowls with their running game living deep in the shadows cast by quarterback Tom Brady and the passing game.

New England ranked No. 24 in the league in yards per rush in 2016. Brady threw 62 passes in the team's Super Bowl triumph over the Atlanta Falcons last month.

So, sure, it's fair to ask why a team needs to fortify its run defense when the sport is steadily transitioning away from the run.

But here's another Patriots statistic that merits attention: They finished tied for No. 3 in the league in rushing defense in 2016. They usually rank in the top 10.

For years, ever so quietly, the league's most consistently successful team has focused on stopping the run.

Why? The benefits are many. Nothing establishes your physical presence like a formidable run defense. Also, when you stop the run, you back your opponents into a corner, forcing them to become one-dimensional and more predictable in taking to the air to beat you. That's advantage, defense.

The Patriots aren't the only team to use a stout run defense as part of a winning equation in recent years. When the Denver Broncos won the Super Bowl in 2015, they ranked No. 3 against the run. When the Seattle Seahawks went all the way in 2013, they were tied for No. 7.

The Ravens have used a strong run defense to anchor their defense pretty much forever, finishing high in the rankings in many years when they played into January.

Pro football may be changing, but some fundamentals are impervious to change. If you can't stop the run, your defense has a shaky framework that probably isn't going to hold up under duress. Good luck winning with that.

Sure, the Ravens also need to invest in their pass defense, which has struggled while the team has missed the playoffs in three of the past four seasons. The front office seems to understand that. Last week, they made free agent Tony Jefferson one of the league's highest-paid safeties. They're reportedly looking to add a veteran cornerback in free agency, and likely will draft one with a high pick. A year ago, they brought in safety Eric Weddle at a high price.

But the guy who stops the run cashed in the most. Newsome said Monday that Ravens Owner Steve Bisciotti told him to "do what you have to do" to land Williams. It reportedly took a five-year, $54 million deal, one of the NFL's biggest this year.

The price tag for elite nose tackles has skyrocketed for a reason. Even now, with passes filling the air, if you can stop the run, you're on the right track.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Eisenberg: Ravens Should Double Down on Who They Already Are

Get back to having the forceful, difference-making defense Ravens fans expect. And on offense, get them healthy and back on the field. Upgrade the O-line. Start running over people again.
news

Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

Wink Martindale gave the Ravens defense an identity. But changes at coordinator are part of life in the NFL.
news

Eisenberg: Playoffs Reveal Another Missed Opportunity

I realize it's strictly a hypothetical exercise to consider how the Ravens might have fit into that playoff puzzle if they'd experienced fewer injuries. But I think they could have fared quite well.
news

Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

Chuck Clark showed his leadership at the end of the season. Cornerback is above pass rusher on my list of 2022 needs.
news

Eisenberg: Ravens Can't Let 2021 Bleed Into 2022

The Ravens have to get healthier, more explosive, and fix some season-long issues. None of it can be taken for granted.
news

The Breakdown: Eisenberg's Five Thoughts on Overtime Loss to Steelers

Against long odds, the door to the playoffs opened wider than anyone imagined. The Ravens were going to have a real shot if they took care of their business.
news

Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

If the 2021 Ravens season resembled a 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' episode, here's the script.
news

Eisenberg: AFC North Has Turned Upside Down in 2021

Sunday's Ravens-Steelers finale will feature two teams that will spend the offseason wondering what to do about a former punching bag that suddenly punched back this season.
news

The Breakdown: Eisenberg's Five Thoughts on Loss to Rams

Great effort, close loss – the 2021 season in a nutshell.
news

Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

A key part of Patrick Mekari's extension is he's just 24. The team desperately needs to get younger up front. No one thought a tight end would be the one to break Michael Jackson's record.
news

Eisenberg: I'm Giving Wink Martindale a Pass

The Ravens' defensive rankings seem like someone's idea of a practical joke. But factors Wink Martindale didn't control have had a lot to do with those numbers.
news

The Breakdown: Eisenberg's Five Thoughts on Blowout Loss in Cincinnati

As the Ravens' list of subtractions grew, you had to wonder if there was a tipping point beyond which they simply couldn't muster such magic. Well, there was.
Find Tickets Here
Shop Now
Advertising