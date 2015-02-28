Eisenberg: Ravens Rarely Regret Letting Players Like Pernell McPhee Walk

Feb 28, 2015 at 03:00 AM
28_Eisenberg_McPhee_news.jpg


The Ravens have quite a history of allowing certain players to depart via free agency instead of paying the premium price they lure for their "second contract," when their rookie deal expires.

The scenario has cost them homegrown talents Paul Kruger, Dannell Ellerbe and Arthur Jones in recent years, and before that, the likes of Adalius Thomas and Ben Grubbs. If GM Ozzie Newsome's comments during Tuesday's "State of the Ravens" press conference are any measure, we can probably add Pernell McPhee to the list soon.

Asked about McPhee, due to hit free agency March 10, Newsome said, "You have to look at it this way: If we were to go after the market on Pernell, how many other players would we not have on the Baltimore Ravens? And that's kind of the way we look at this thing. Do we pay market for some players? Yes … we paid market for Joe (Flacco), Eugene (Monroe), (Marshal) Yanda. I can name names for years. But, we have to look at how we can't pay everybody market value, because it would hurt our roster overall in trying to retain other guys and then go out in the market and get other guys."


That hardly sounds promising.

No one doubts the Ravens would love to keep McPhee, a relentless defensive end/linebacker who recorded 7.5 sacks in 2014. In business terms, he's a product in which the team has invested millions of "research and development" dollars, with great success. He's a former fifth-round draft pick who has become quite valuable. Elvis Dumervil called him a "special player," high praise from a defensive elder.

But putting a team together under a salary cap is a wickedly complex juggling act, with every move impacting others, and let's face it, when the Ravens let a guy leave, they're basically saying, "We've looked at this and think we can get by without you." If they thought otherwise, they wouldn't let him leave.

The harsh reality is they probably CAN get by without most players. New generations are always rising up, pumped into the depth chart by the draft and free agency. Most NFL teams turn over anywhere from 20 to 25 percent of their rosters every year, adding players who often are younger, cheaper, and sometimes, only need a chance.

Kruger, Ellerbe and Jones played important roles on a Super Bowl winner, but did the Ravens really suffer when they took better offers from other teams? I don't think so. The Ravens either had other guys ready or knew they could fill in with new blood. That's why things go down as they do in these situations, because the Ravens have a Plan B. It's nothing personal, just the way you need to roll with a salary cap in play – save, save, save wherever and whenever you can.

Sure, some players are indispensible. Look at the "keepers" Newsome referenced: Flacco is a franchise quarterback, Monroe a blind-side tackle, Yanda one of the NFL's top offensive lineman. It's hard to replicate their contributions, so they get those second contracts from the Ravens, as did Pro Bowlers such as Terrell Suggs and Haloti Ngata.

But in McPhee's case, the Ravens are deep in defensive linemen, especially with Timmy Jernigan, Brandon Williams and Brent Urban on the scene. Newsome complimented Jernigan and Williams Tuesday, and the Ravens are high on Urban, whose rookie season was cut short by a training camp injury. One member of the organization said he could be "our Keisel," referring to the Pittsburgh Steelers' longtime defensive stalwart, Brett Keisel.

It means the Ravens are unlikely to try to match what McPhee lures on the open market, which could be quite a bit, according to the rumor mill. They would then watch him leave with deeply mixed emotions, unhappy to have to subtract him from their puzzle, but delighted for him that he cashed in, as they were for Kruger, Ellerbe and Jones.

Whether they end up regretting it, you never know, but it hasn't happened a lot. The Ravens have been pretty good at knowing when to cut ties, not because of a player's talents so much as what's coming behind him.

I think they underestimated how much they would miss receiver Anquan Boldin in 2013, and they certainly missed defensive backs Corey Graham and James Ihedigbo in 2014. But overall, their list of mistakes is pretty short. So they just keep doing what they do.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Eisenberg: Time to Let Others Do the Talking

After covering sports for 38 years in Baltimore, John Eisenberg is retiring from his regular column.

news

Eisenberg: Here's What Matters Most for the Ravens in 2022

The focus on quarterback Lamar Jackson's contract situation is understandable, but his on-field performance will be the centerpiece of Baltimore's efforts to return to the playoffs.

news

Eisenberg 50 Words or Less: Reported Melvin Gordon Interest Isn't Surprising

It's hard to remember when there was less certainty about what the Ravens will do in the first round, due to their having so many needs.

news

Eisenberg: What the Ravens Can (And Can't) Control

The Ravens' 2022 roster building has been about controlling several parts of the game, but the healthy return of Ronnie Stanley may be the most important of all.

news

Eisenberg 50 Words or Less: Don't Discount Unique Take on Lamar Jackson's Contract Situation

Baltimore's franchise quarterback says 'I love my Ravens' to those speculating about his future.

news

Eisenberg: No Need for Ravens to "Panic" or "Rush"

Some of their AFC rivals have made headlines with splashy moves, but they should stay the course with their usual blueprint.

news

Eisenberg: Ravens Right to Prioritize Patrick Ricard

No player better embodies who the Ravens are and what they want to look like in 2022 and beyond.

news

Eisenberg 50 Words or Less: Ravens' Urgency Is Apparent in Free Agency

Seldom are the Ravens willing to take swings when the costs are higher, but Eric DeCosta said Baltimore was 'probably a little embarrassed' not to make the playoffs.

news

Eisenberg: We Should Have Seen It Coming

The Ravens quietly telegraphed they'd probably be in the market for a free agent safety such as Marcus Williams, who could help them compete in the AFC North.

news

Eisenberg 50 Words or Less: First-Round Cornerback Is Now More Likely

Although Tavon Young's release was not a surprise, it significantly increases the likelihood that the Ravens will draft a cornerback with their first-round pick.

news

Eisenberg: I'm Not Feeling Lamar Jackson Contract Drama

He could be the Ravens' quarterback for three more years without signing a new deal. I can't hyperventilate that long.

news

Eisenberg 50 Words or Less: Ravens Should Add Another Tight End

Not hearing a ton of chatter about this but I'd be surprised if the Ravens don't try to add a tight end who is a more viable second receiving option after Mark Andrews.

FIND TICKETS
Find Tickets
Advertising