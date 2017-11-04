Eisenberg: Ravens Should Ride the Hot Hand and Make Alex Collins the Featured Back

Nov 04, 2017 at 01:00 AM
Baltimore Ravens Columnist John Eisenberg
John Eisenberg

Baltimore Ravens Columnist

04_Eisenberg_Collins_news.jpg


For an NFL team endeavoring to field a winning team, there are two kinds of luck – the fortunate and the unfortunate.

A good example of unfortunate luck would be Marshal Yanda limping off the field on a fractured ankle in Week 2, his season over almost before it began.

The Ravens are familiar with that kind of luck, having experienced plenty of it in 2017. Their offensive line needed a major overhaul because of injuries. Their top three receivers all sat out a game a few weeks ago – a loss, predictably. Their quarterback took a shot to the head that gave him a concussion last week.

Too much of that kind of luck can ruin your season, and the Ravens, well, let's just say they've come close to using up their deductible.

But the other kind of luck, good fortune, can make your season, and it's becoming apparent the Ravens are experiencing some.

No, the rise of running back Alex Collins isn't attributable entirely to luck. I understand that. Let's assign the credit that's due. The front office saw enough promise in him to pick him up after the Seattle Seahawks cut him at the end of the preseason. Good move. The coaches have taken him in and helped him polish his game and alleviate a worrisome fumbling habit. Good job.

To be clear, that's talent on display, not luck, when Collins takes a handoff and bursts for a gain.

Still, no team signs a running back to its practice squad in early September with the idea that he will rank among the league leaders in early November. By any reckoning, that's good fortune. And that's the narrative with Collins this season.

Only six other backs in the NFL have rushed for more yards since he was promoted to the Ravens' 53-man roster in Week 2. Overall, he ranks ninth in rushing, first in yards per carry (6.0) and second in percentage of runs that pick up at least 10 yards.

His emergence is part of a larger success story. Coming off a lamentable performance in 2016, the Ravens' ground game is ranked No. 7 in the league in 2017. Collins has gained 478 yards. Buck Allen has gained 356. The overall per-carry average of 4.2 yards is above the league average.

The Ravens have experienced all sorts of issues on that side of the ball, but their plan to get their ground game going again is an unabashed success.

Collins, however, has provided the difference-making element, an explosiveness the organization feared was lacking.

The Ravens expected improvement when they hired noted run-game guru Greg Roman, but they weren't sure their backs could consistently pop, as the saying goes. They never hid their desire to add a running back if the right one became available.

It was impossible to know Collins, 23, was the answer. He exhibited speed and quickness when he arrived, but he was a 2016 fifth-round pick with 125 career rushing yards.

From his first carry in Baltimore, though, he has looked capable of popping big runs. In fact, he has popped a succession of them.

Yes, it's still early. He just recorded his first 100-yard game last week against the Miami Dolphins.

But watching him play – and just as importantly, watching him practice – the Ravens are beginning to believe he's a significant find.

"He's getting better every day with little things, all the details," Offensive Coordinator Marty Mornhinweg said this week.

He can't do it by himself. So far, he has run well mostly in games in which the Ravens established their passing game early. Going forward, it's a must that the passing game produces enough to open things up for the running game – hardly a given considering the Ravens are ranked last in the league in passing offense.

I think it's also a must that the coaches give Collins enough carries that he's the featured back. The other guys are performing well, but to quote an old rock lyric, there's something happening here.

When the right kind of luck visits, you ride it.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Eisenberg: Time to Let Others Do the Talking

After covering sports for 38 years in Baltimore, John Eisenberg is retiring from his regular column.

news

Eisenberg: Here's What Matters Most for the Ravens in 2022

The focus on quarterback Lamar Jackson's contract situation is understandable, but his on-field performance will be the centerpiece of Baltimore's efforts to return to the playoffs.

news

Eisenberg 50 Words or Less: Reported Melvin Gordon Interest Isn't Surprising

It's hard to remember when there was less certainty about what the Ravens will do in the first round, due to their having so many needs.

news

Eisenberg: What the Ravens Can (And Can't) Control

The Ravens' 2022 roster building has been about controlling several parts of the game, but the healthy return of Ronnie Stanley may be the most important of all.

news

Eisenberg 50 Words or Less: Don't Discount Unique Take on Lamar Jackson's Contract Situation

Baltimore's franchise quarterback says 'I love my Ravens' to those speculating about his future.

news

Eisenberg: No Need for Ravens to "Panic" or "Rush"

Some of their AFC rivals have made headlines with splashy moves, but they should stay the course with their usual blueprint.

news

Eisenberg: Ravens Right to Prioritize Patrick Ricard

No player better embodies who the Ravens are and what they want to look like in 2022 and beyond.

news

Eisenberg 50 Words or Less: Ravens' Urgency Is Apparent in Free Agency

Seldom are the Ravens willing to take swings when the costs are higher, but Eric DeCosta said Baltimore was 'probably a little embarrassed' not to make the playoffs.

news

Eisenberg: We Should Have Seen It Coming

The Ravens quietly telegraphed they'd probably be in the market for a free agent safety such as Marcus Williams, who could help them compete in the AFC North.

news

Eisenberg 50 Words or Less: First-Round Cornerback Is Now More Likely

Although Tavon Young's release was not a surprise, it significantly increases the likelihood that the Ravens will draft a cornerback with their first-round pick.

news

Eisenberg: I'm Not Feeling Lamar Jackson Contract Drama

He could be the Ravens' quarterback for three more years without signing a new deal. I can't hyperventilate that long.

news

Eisenberg 50 Words or Less: Ravens Should Add Another Tight End

Not hearing a ton of chatter about this but I'd be surprised if the Ravens don't try to add a tight end who is a more viable second receiving option after Mark Andrews.

Find Tickets
Advertising