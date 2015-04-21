Eisenberg's 5 Takeaways From 2015 Ravens Schedule

It appears the TV networks and league are more optimistic about the Ravens than a year ago. In 2014, when the Ravens were coming off a .500 season in which they failed to make the playoffs, they had just three prime-time games, their lowest total since 2009. This year, coming off a season in which they struggled at times but finished strong, they're playing five games under the lights – a 66.7 percent increase, by my count. As usual, there's no home game on a Monday night (the Ravens have hosted MNF just once under Head Coach John Harbaugh,), but hopefully everyone is over that quibble. I mean, the Ravens host a PAIR of Sunday night games, and they also play twice on Monday night and once on Thursday night. That's plenty of national exposure, so much that I'm guessing the players and coaches wouldn't mind a little less. Of course, it's a compliment. The networks and league obviously think the Ravens are a good bet to play relevant games and put on a show.

The opener of the home-and-home series with Pittsburgh is a Thursday night affair at Heinz Field in week 4, and given what happened the last time the teams met there, the Steelers are going to be in a seriously vengeful mood. If I'm the Ravens, for the purposes of keeping my early record reasonable, I would much rather go into that game 2-1 as opposed to 1-2. That puts a lot of pressure on those first weeks. Opening in Denver, against Gary Kubiak and Peyton Manning, promises to be tough. (The 2013 opener in Denver didn't go well, as you may recall.) Then it's on to Oakland for a week 2 contest in which the Ravens surely will be favored, but of course, perennial losing teams still have hope early in a season, so they aren't so deflated. Anyway, then comes a crucial home opener against the defending AFC North champs, the Bengals, in a replay of a game the Ravens let get away last year. My two cents, they need to get two wins out of those first three games, before they head to Pittsburgh.