Eisenberg's Five Thoughts on Loss to Bengals

The first time Jackson handed the ball to a running back, Le'Veon Bell was swarmed for a 5-yard loss. That turned out to be an omen, both for the Ravens and their running game. The next few times someone other than Jackson carried the ball, Ty'Son Williams gained four, Devin Duvernay lost two on an end around, Bell lost one and Devonta Freeman gained one and two. In the end, while Jackson rushed for a game-high 88 yards, in the process taking more hits than the Ravens want to see, Baltimore's running backs managed just 29 yards on 11 carries as that part of the offense was pretty much abandoned. It's easy to blame the backs, who lacked explosion, except they didn't have anywhere to go as the O-line opened few holes against one of the NFL's top rushing defenses. Early on, it was clear Jackson was going to have to make everything happen for the offense, both with his arm and his legs, and that's a tough spot to be in when you don't have a productive running game to keep the defense honest. The Bengals took full advantage of knowing what was coming, blitzing more as the game progressed. The Ravens have to use the bye to get their ground game into a better place.